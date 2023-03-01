New Zealand Rugby statement on All Blacks Head Coach appointment process

Wednesday, 1 March, 2023 - 12:55

Dame Patsy Reddy; New Zealand Rugby Chair;

New Zealand Rugby has a responsibility to the game with respect to the appointment of our national coaching teams. This is particularly important in a global rugby environment where there is significant competition for elite coaching talent.

Following wide ranging consultation and after carefully weighing up all scenarios and the key lessons from 2019, New Zealand Rugby is now commencing a process for selecting the All Blacks Head Coach from 2024.

We appreciate these decisions are challenging as we try to find the balance between public scrutiny and high-performance expectations, within the need to safeguard our responsibilities and ensure we are prioritising conversations internally, with our people.

Until now, New Zealand Rugby has been reluctant to talk publicly about an appointment process for the All Blacks Coach to protect the integrity of the process, and to minimise the scrutiny on the individuals involved. Recent events, however, necessitate some clarity.

Noting the divergent views as to the best timings for this process and that neither timing window is perfect, out of respect for the people involved, New Zealand Rugby will not be making any further comment after today until a decision has been reached. This will be concluded in the next four to six weeks.

The current All Blacks coaching and management team, led by Ian Foster, continues to have the full support of New Zealand Rugby through this critical Rugby World Cup year.