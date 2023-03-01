Triathlon New Zealand launch 'Triathlon Quarterly' magazine

Wednesday, 1 March, 2023 - 13:49

Triathlon New Zealand, the national governing body responsible for triathlon and multisport in Aotearoa, has launched a new quarterly love letter to the sport.

Triathlon Quarterly, available now at TQ.kiwi, is a video-rich, Kiwi-centric celebration of all things triathlon with collaboration from World Triathlon.

From the Olympic Games to the sport’s iconic Kiwi entry-point, the Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon Series, TQ offers inspiration for swim, bike and run enthusiasts from the grassroots to elite level.

TQ is delivered digitally and FREE to anyone, including as a value add to Tri NZ’s ‘Tribe’ community via the national body’s 26 affiliated clubs.

With a launch edition thud-factor of 130 pages, TQ covers ‘all of triathlon’, from short-course racing to the long distances such as this weekend’s Nutri-Grain Ironman New Zealand in Taupo. In addition to World Triathlon, TQ has collaborated with Ironman Oceania, The Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO), the Challenge Family and Super League Triathlon (SLT) to produce TQ.

Tri NZ CEO Pete De Wet is excited to build on the national body’s storytelling capability.

"At Triathlon New Zealand we have been working hard to improve the coverage of our sport, from our elite athletes, through to all the awesome weekend warriors who swim, bike and run for the absolute joy of it," De Wet said

"Triathlon Quarterly, or TQ as we like to call it, is the next step in that journey. It’s a quarterly digital magazine that is everything triathlon. Brilliant features, previews and reviews and hero elevation of not only our Olympic Games aspirants but also key events across New Zealand and the dedicated amateurs and volunteers who line up in, and even organise, these races.

"I am so proud of this and especially that it is available free to anyone. If you love triathlon, or sport, I know you’ll love this too."

TQ can be downloaded at TQ.kiwi. While mobile friendly, Tri NZ recommends tablet or desk/laptop for the most immersive experience.