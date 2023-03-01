Ian Foster comment on All Blacks head coach appointment process - NZ Rugby

Wednesday, 1 March, 2023 - 16:40

The following statement is to be attributed to All Blacks head coach Ian Foster:

"As I said last week, I felt the best thing for our team and for our entire management group was to have this process done after the Rugby World Cup. That hasn't happened but we will accept the decision and move on.

"My sole focus remains unchanged. It is to lead this All Blacks team and management group in our planning and preparation so that we go to France with the goal of winning the Rugby World Cup and making this country proud.

"I won't be re-applying for the job of head coach."