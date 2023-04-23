Sunday, 23 April, 2023 - 11:19

The 2023 Waka Ama Long Distance Nationals came to an end today here at Buffalo Beach, Whitianga.

Yesterday, Saturday 22 April, was another day of challenging conditions with over 600 keen waka ama paddlers taking to the waters of Te Whanganui-a-Hei in some wet and windy conditions completing various distances of a 8km circuit course. Our wÄhine were first up on the water and it was a thrilling start to their race as they launched from the beach and battled the oncoming waves heading out to the start line. The last race of the day was the W6 men from Open division up to Golden Masters. The conditions didn’t deter or phase the paddlers as they raced around the course showcasing their strength, speed, and skills.

It was a tight competition across the different divisions as crews gave it their all to gain a national championship title and secure a spot in the Aotearoa Elite team for the upcoming World Champs. Congratulations to the following crews for taking out the Open divisions; Womens - MJs (Haeata Ocean Sports), Mixed - Raukawa (Otaki Waka Hoe), Mens - Team Pineula (Akarana Waka Ama).

Our rangatahi showcased some amazing skills as they competed in their J16 W1 races. Elite Reti from NgÄ Hoe Horo won both the J16 Men W1 rudderless and W1 ruddered races, an impressive effort racing in back to back races. Hine Brooking from Horouta Waka Hoe Club won the W1 J16 Women rudderless and Kathlin Gabel from Tirohanga won the J16 Women W1 ruddered.

Waka Ama NZ CEO, Lara Collins, says "The past two days have been challenging weather wise but we have an awesome group of event organisers and kaimahi who have worked really hard to deliver a great and safe event! Today’s weather was perfect for our rangatahi paddlers ensuring safe conditions for their race".

After a postponement from Friday, paddlers came together one more time this morning (Sunday 23 April) for the final race of the event and were greeted with some pristine conditions with calm waters and clear skies. The final race was W6 J16 and W6 Open short-course, both completing a 8km race course. Well done to the following crews for taking out the J16 divisions; Women - Puhi Kaiariki (Horouta), Mixed - Mixed Manus (Manukau OCC), Men - Tama Ki Te Rangi (Horouta).

Carrie Taipari of Te Äputa Tira Hoe Waka Ama Club has been a part of the event organising rÅpÅ« for this event and says "It’s been impressive to see the community support and whanaungatanga that has brought us all together for the kaupapa of waka ama. It’s been great to see so many paddlers here from all across Aotearoa be a part of this event".

Waka Ama NZ would like to thank the event hosts Te Puku o Te Ika Region, Whitianga Waka Ama, Hauraki Waka Ama, Te Äputa Tira Hoe and Te WhÄnau Waka Ama o Whangamata for all your hard work with organising and delivering such an amazing event. A big thank you to all kaimahi (volunteers) for volunteering your time, energy, and hard work to the event - this event would not be possible without you all. Thank you to the haukÄinga NgÄti Hei, Thames-Coromandel District Council, and our wider Whitianga hapori (community) for supporting the event, your hospitality, and hosting paddlers from all across Aotearoa. And lastly, to our paddlers and all our waka ama whÄnau who traveled from near and far to be a part of this event, he mihi nui ki a koutou katoa.

Waka Ama NZ will be taking an Aotearoa Elite team to the International Va’a Federation World Distance Championships to be held in Samoa 10-19 August 2023. Confirmation of the full Aotearoa team will be confirmed in coming weeks.

Statistics:

Clubs: 56

Paddlers: 1045

Races: 6

Race days: 3

Key links:

2023 LDNs - Event Information, Race Schedule, Results 2023 LDNs - Event Statistics

Waka Ama NZ website: wakaama.co.nz

Waka Ama NZ Facebook: wakaama

Waka Ama NZ Instagram: wakaamanz