Kelly Brazier to embrace coaching opportunity - New Zealand Rugby

Wednesday, 26 April, 2023 - 11:11

Accomplished Black Ferns Sevens playmaker Kelly Brazier will take a short-term sabbatical in Japan to coach the Brave Louve, in the Taiyo Seimei Women’s Sevens Series 2023.

Like Black Ferns Sevens Captain Sarah Hirini, Brazier will complete the HSBC World Sevens Series in Toulouse before taking up her coaching contract as the Spot Coach for the Brave Louve. Following the Taiyo Seimei Women’s Sevens Series 2023, Brazier will return to New Zealand to prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games with the Black Ferns Sevens.

"I am very excited for the opportunity for myself and my family to live abroad, it will be a great experience for us all. But more importantly it provides me with a pathway to do something I’m passionate about while still playing. It will be a massive learning experience, which is hugely exciting. Through this time, I will be soaking up as much as I can, developing my knowledge, learning, and growing as a coach."

"Japan is a place I have loved playing in, and I am looking forward to working with a new bunch of girls. Having played for several years now I am excited to be able to share and pass on some of my knowledge to aspiring rugby players," said Brazier.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) General Manager Professional Rugby and Performance Chris Lendrum is committed to the development of players both on and off the field.

"Kelly has been a great ambassador for the game and has long voiced her ambition to move into coaching following her playing career. It’s great to support Kelly’s coaching ambitions and provide her a pathway to do so while she is still playing the game. The flexibility we have in our contracting model allows our top players in both the men’s and women’s professional game with opportunities to refresh and, in Kelly’s circumstance, pursue professional ambitions while remaining committed to NZR. We are pleased she is taking this opportunity."

Black Ferns Sevens Head Coach Cory Sweeney said it is a fantastic opportunity for Brazier to be immersed in coaching.

"Kelly is an integral part of our team’s success, and this is a great chance for her to grow as a coach and pursue her aspirations off the field. Throughout her time with the Black Ferns Sevens, we have continued to assist her in developing her coaching craft, and she has never shied away from being involved. This is the perfect chance for Kelly to learn, grow and be challenged in a new environment. We look forward to watching her progress and refresh before returning for the Black Ferns Sevens pre-season.