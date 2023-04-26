ARL appoints legend Duane Mann to drive the success of league Clubs across Tamaki Makaurau

Wednesday, 26 April, 2023 - 15:53

Auckland Rugby League (ARL) has been at the heart of community in TÄmaki Makaurau since 1910. In 2023, more than 100 years later, ARL represents 30 Clubs across the city and offers a range of league formats including Men and Women’s Rugby League, Nines and a new version of non-contact League Tag launched this year.

Since the appointment of new CEO Rebecca Russell in 2022, ARL is transforming the approach to both the game and driving the revitalization of local Clubs who are deeply connected to communities across Auckland. ARL is proud to appoint Duane Mann as General Manager Clubs and Partnerships to focus on driving the direction, capability, and performance of ARL’s Club network.

Prior to joining ARL, Duane has worked across multiple industries, with proven success and passion in communicating vision as well as leading and coaching people, all of which will translate well throughout ARL’s Clubs.

Duane's exceptional professional career in Rugby League aside, he has also cultivated his abilities as a highly respected business leader with influential strategic connections throughout Auckland and Aotearoa. Additionally, Duane possesses extensive knowledge of the ARL Club network, all of which will aid ARL in identifying crucial partners who can assist in developing Club capabilities in key areas.

Duane says he is excited to rejoin ARL, especially at a time of positive transformational change.

"It is always such a privilege to be able to work in the greatest game of all and a sport that is so much of our whÄnau identity. The need to provide greater support for our clubs and enable greater connection and relevance to our communities is why I wanted to tackle this opportunity.

"During this period of significant transformation for ARL, its clubs, and the legacy associated with the Auckland jersey, I am eager to create new narratives and avenues that will facilitate positive change for the league community.", says Duane.

The message of change is also echoed by CEO Rebecca Russell. "I am thrilled to have Duane as a member of our Senior Leadership team with the drive, passion, and positive outlook he brings. At ARL we have a clear mandate to modernise and change which means we are taking every opportunity to show up differently and realise the full potential of our great game.

With Duane’s extensive league knowledge, connections, and incredible skills, we know he will deliver great things for ARL, our Clubs, our players and communities." says Rebecca Russell, CEO of Auckland Rugby League.

To find out more about Auckland Rugby League, visit aucklandleague.co.nz.