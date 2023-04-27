'Callum Walker ready for Perth after solo Nullarbor trek'

Thursday, 27 April, 2023 - 15:33

Dunlop Super 2 Series rookie, Callum Walker has arrived in Perth after driving his truck, alone, across the country and is looking to see an advancement in the category this weekend in Perth.

Walker had a baptism by fire at the opening round of the Series in Newcastle, taking possession of the Triple Eight Race Engineering-built Holden just eight days before first practice on the demanding street circuit.

After getting through that without a scratch, the team has been able to test and get Callum properly up to speed with the nuances of the Supercar.

Callum has undertaken the trip to Perth solo behind the wheel of the team’s transporter and has connected with other teams in convoy to the Golden West.

It will be a herculean effort after the 4,100km solo trek from Walker Racing’s workshop in Slacks Creek, Queensland to Wanneroo. The Dunlop Super 2 Supercars Series sessions will seem like a dawdle to the youngster.

Callum Walker welcomes Ascot Demolition and Earthmoving to the side of the #33 and is hoping for improved Dunlop Super 2 Supercar Series results in Perth

There have been a number of new sponsors that have come on board for the season starting this weekend, with Ascot Demolition and Earthmoving taking the side of car space.

Ascot Demolition and Earthmoving was a long time sponsor of Walker’s Sprintcar racing and have seen the value in joining the Dunlop Super 2 Supercars Series program with the at-track opportunities it provides and the coverage through other means, including the live Fox Sports telecasts.

Walker Racing also welcomes additional sponsors in Crush Tech, Cylinder Head Warehouse, Murfett and Whiting Electrical, Phantom Performance Parts, Diggermate Waterford, LW Furniture Group, Speedy Air-Conditioning, Your Choice Services, River City Finance and Cal Designs.

After several post Newcastle test sessions, Callum has more confidence in the car’s capabilities and his own in switching to a vastly different discipline to Sprintcar racing.

Callum - who drove the team truck on his own across the Nullarbor - is motivated to improve heading to Wanneroo.

"Our focus heading to Newcastle was basically turning up, getting the car on the track and bringing it home unscathed," said Callum Walker. "We literally had no time before practice one aside from a brief shakedown. We’ve essentially had two months from then to assess our requirements and how we can get the most out of the car and I in the most efficient way possible.

"Not only the ability to test, but a few off track tweaks sees us arrive in Perth with more confidence on what we have around us.

"We’re thrilled to have Ascot Demolition and Earthmoving back with us again too. They’ve been with Walker Racing for quite some time and they’ve been introduced to circuit racing recently through other avenues, so they are excited to be part of our team and the guys are heading to Perth.

"It’s our first time at Wanneroo and in Perth. My whole family headed across for a few days beforehand as they’ve never been to Perth before - and we’re going to a more traditional road course. So we’re hoping for a good weekend."

On driving across the Nullarbor…alone.

"There was about four trucks together in a bit of a convoy heading to the event, which has been really cool. A couple of the guys knew the right places to go and how to set the trip up so we met all the logbook requirements and got the most miles done in the day.

"I rode their slipstream and it’s giving us some good fuel economy! I’m enjoying seeing all these parts of Australia that I’ve never seen before. I can’t wait to get setup and get onto the track."