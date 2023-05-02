NZCT supports Busting With Life Dragon Boat Team

Tuesday, 2 May, 2023 - 11:01

NZCT has awarded a grant of $6,965 to the Busting With Life Dragon Boat Team to cover the cost of competition uniforms and accommodation at the International Breast Cancer Dragon Boat Festival held recently at Lake Karapiro.

Jo - "Going away together helps with team building and solidifies long lasting friendships. The grant enables us all to participate and for that we are grateful".

Darien - "A big thank you to NZCT for their generosity which has helped the whole team be able to attend this wonderful event".

Cindy - "I am blessed to have met and been involved with an inspirational, supportive and humorous bunch of women. When the going gets tough, the Busting team gets going."

Leanne - "Enjoying my first season paddling with a great bunch of ladies, gaining strength, courage and confidence with every stroke".

Katherine - "After having my life tipped upside down with moving cities, Covid and a breast cancer diagnosis, coming out the other side and becoming a part of Busting With Life has given me a focus in the midst of lots of uncertainty. It has supported me regaining and maintaining fitness and given me a sense of community and new friends. I'm loving being part of this awesome team of women who lift each other up, paddle hard, and have fun!"

President Lorraine Bailey says -

This international festival, which takes place every three to four years, is a celebration of women worldwide who have survived breast cancer and have pushed forward to stay fit and healthy in a team sport that is supportive and understanding of what these women have been - and in some cases still are - going through.

We applied for a grant from NZCT to help with the individual financial costs of attending the festival, which is normally held overseas and very costly. In the past, this has meant we have previously been unable to attend as a team, but this year it is being held in NZ. This grant towards accommodation costs and competition shirts will enable the whole team to participate.

For our team to be able to meet our overseas sisters, compete hard against them, and remember those who we have lost along the way, is something we will cherish and never forget. Having this festival in NZ, with our team attending alongside other NZ Breast Cancer Survivor teams, will also help raise awareness of breast cancer and encouraging those living with it to lead full and active lives.

Secretary Darien Pearce adds -

Busting With Life was first established in 1998 and was the first breast cancer survivor dragon boat team in NZ. It is celebrating twenty-five years this year and has had 163+ members over this time, some now sadly ‘paddling angels,’ others still firm friends.

Members of all ages compete locally, nationally and internationally, enjoying new and sustaining friendships, gaining enhanced fitness, supporting each other, and having endless fun.

Together we have grown stronger and pushed the limits of our physical endurance and also pushed past the limits imposed by our minds, whilst also raising awareness of breast cancer. Busting With Life is not only a team, it is a family. Our call is "Feel It, Find It, Fix It".

For more info, see - https://www.facebook.com/bustingwithlife/