College Sport Wellington supports withholding Council ground fees, and considers options

Thursday, 4 May, 2023 - 12:30

College Sport Wellington has today announced its support for Capital Football in withholding payment of Wellington City Council ground charges, and says it is considering its own options.

Executive Director Bryan Dickinson said high council fees are a barrier to kids playing sport.

"The Council’s fees are too expensive and cannot be justified. Councils should be supporting kids to get active, rather than placing barriers in front of them.

"We support Capital Football in withholding payment until an independent review of the ground charges is completed and new fees agreed.

"We are now considering our options to protect the finances of schools and their parents," he said.

Dickinson said College Sport Wellington had been asking councils in the Wellington region to clarify the fees for many years.

"We know the costs of running our own school grounds, so we’ve spent years asking council to show us how they justify their costs, and where the money goes."

"We are confident that Councils are charging too much. A school basketball team playing in school gyms pays $45 for the season, but school teams playing at council venues pay roughly $450 for the season.

"That’s a ten-fold difference between what it costs to run a school facility and a council facility."

Dickinson said College Sport Wellington was considering actions matching Capital Football’s level of commitment.

"Sports are vital in creating healthy bodies, and healthy minds. Sport plays a vital part in mental health and creating social connections.

"We will be considering our own options. When it comes to protecting kids access to sport, nothing is off the table."