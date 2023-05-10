'Wellington Hockey supports campaign for independent review '

Wednesday, 10 May, 2023 - 09:02

Wellington Hockey has today said it stands with the other sports organisations in Wellington requesting an independent review into the cost of sports facilities in the Greater Wellington Region.

Last week Capital Football announced it will withhold payment of fees until an independent review is completed. College Sport Wellington and Cricket Wellington are considering similar measures.

Wellington Hockey Association CEO, Lisa Jones, said the organisation stands alongside the other sports in wanting a review into the charges to play sport on council facilities.

"Ground fees are impairing the viability of sports and we are reaching a point where our community is concerned it cannot continue to cover the cost of the council charges"

"A significant number of players and parents tell us that ground costs are hurting families and people are considering their future ability to continue to play our sport"

"All parts of society value sport for health, wellbeing and social interaction. These fees are beginning to exclude some people, and we want an independent review to provide us with information about what the real costs are"

"We need all councils in our region to agree to participate to the review. Wellington City Council has agreed to such a review and we urge all Councils to follow suit"" Jones said.

Hockey has a complex ownership and funding structure in relation to its artificial surfaces. The Hockey turfs are geographically spread across the four councils and each council has a different way of funding the development and replacement of turfs and any other facilities that they actually provide the Hockey community.

There is also inconsistency in the level of investment by various councils into Hockey compared to other sports.

"We want more consistency between Councils, both in terms of what they charge the Hockey community and in relation to what they provide other sports"

"Councils know we have no other choice but to play on the turfs and have been unwilling to show us how they calculate the rental/fees and why there is such a mixed model for providing Hockey facilities compared with other sports".

"Our community is asking us "Are councils making a profit from players"?. We just don’t know. We have promised our community that we will explore all avenues to lower their Hockey fees." Jones said.