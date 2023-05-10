Wednesday, 10 May, 2023 - 11:08

Sky and Stuff in FIFA Women’s World Cup™ partnership to drive fan engagement across Aotearoa New Zealand

Stuff and Sky Television are teaming up for a special multi-media cross-channel offering dedicated to FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ - the locally-hosted tournament that will bring together the best football talent from 32 countries across the globe for 64 matches.

The partnership between Sky and Stuff will reach New Zealand’s largest ever sports audience, showcasing the global women's sporting event set to be played in Aotearoa New Zealand and Australia.

A dedicated multi-media hub located on Stuff will feature 26 live-streamed games, alongside the latest on- and off-field news from Stuff’s sports, news, business and lifestyle journalists. The hub will also feature interactive power rankings and expert commentary from Sky and Stuff.

Sky customers will have access to all 64 matches live on Sky Sport and Sky Sport Now, along with special tournament shows and highlights.

26 key match games will be broadcast on Prime and live-streamed on Stuff. This includes all New Zealand games, two quarter-finals, two semi-finals and the final.

FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer Sarai Bareman says, "It’s great to see two Kiwi media companies come together to give the world’s biggest women’s sporting event the exposure it deserves. We welcome this initiative as a way to attract more fans to the tournament, and thank Sky and Stuff who are doing something rather special in Aotearoa."

Sky Chief Executive Sophie Moloney says the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ is a significant opportunity to elevate the coverage of women’s sport in New Zealand, and the Sky Sport team is excited about bringing the best of the best to Kiwi fans.

"This is an event like nothing we’ve ever seen before. The world’s eyes will be on the best female football players from around the world, and we’re so pleased to have the opportunity to showcase this talent and inspire the next generation here in New Zealand. One of our goals at Sky is to encourage Kiwi women and girls to See The Possible in sport, and we’re delighted to be working with Stuff to ensure as many fans as possible get to see the action and a great range of original documentary stories, across Sky Sport, Sky Sport Now, Prime and now Stuff," says Sophie.

Stuff Chief Executive Sinead Boucher says the partnership will bring together brilliant sports coverage across Stuff and Sky.

"The FIFA Women’s World Cup™ will be bigger than any sporting event we’ve seen in Aotearoa and combining the power of Sky and Stuff means we can reach a bigger audience than ever before," says Sinead.

The partnership offers compelling commercial opportunities for companies wanting to showcase their business to a significant audience, with advertising packages across both Sky and Stuff channels providing unprecedented reach. Together, Stuff and Sky capture 90% of New Zealand’s sports audience every month, as well as 92% of business purchase decision-makers and 89% of 25-54 year olds-.

Packages will be available shortly and interested brands will need to act quickly to ensure they’re in the mix for this world-class event.

Stuff’s pre-tournament coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ begins on July 1, while Sky is well underway developing bespoke shows and stories to highlight the tournament’s stars and those aiming to be the next leaders in the world’s biggest sport.