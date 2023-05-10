NZTR has implemented a policy to 'protect all riders who suffer head injuries'

Wednesday, 10 May, 2023 - 18:00

New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing has announced the deployment of its Concussion Management, Neuropsychology Testing and the Return to Riding Following a Concussion Policy, providing a major step forward towards the long-term health and safety of riders in New Zealand.

With a growing interest and concern across sports, scientists and the public about the short, medium and long-term effects of head injuries, NZTR has implemented the Policy to protect all riders who suffer head injuries as a result of a concussion.

NZTR CEO Bruce Sharrock commented on the Policy.

"As evidenced in high-performance sports, employing head injury protocols is vital to the protection of athletes who undertake risks when competing."

"Proper concussion management is crucial for the health and safety of jockeys and for the integrity of the sport.

"We strongly believe this Policy will assist with preventing serious and long-term effects on an individual's health and wellbeing and it has been thoroughly endorsed by our stakeholders," Sharrock said.

To assist with the determination of the diagnosis and recovery following a concussion or suspected concussion, NZTR will measure each jockey’s neurocognitive function prior to the injury via a Baseline Neurocognitive Test. This enables any post-injury testing to be compared to this pre-injury baseline.

A jockey who is diagnosed to have suffered a concussion will be required to undertake a Stand Down Period of at least 12 days and must be cleared fit to ride by an NZTR Medical Officer before returning to the track.

The Policy was crafted with the expert opinion of Dr Mike England, medical Director and leading Occupational Physician, Elton Bloye, Neuropsychologist and Clinical Psychologist, Chief NZTR Medical Officer Margaret Parle and NZTR Racing Compliance Manager, Colin Hall.

Dr Mike England commented on the framework devised to monitor riders over time and help identify any issues that may impact on their long-term health.

"The Policy provides a framework to remove riders with a suspected concussion so that they can be assessed when a concussion is diagnosed. They also have a structured approach to their recovery and support to enable them to return safely to riding," he said.

"Returning to ride before full recovery presents a risk of further injury and prolonging recovery but also the development of long-term health issues.

"There has been exponential growth in research and development in this area, but we are also specifically drawing on work done on jockeys in the USA and Australia.

"As such, the Policy is in line with other sporting codes and the international scientific consensus. We will however continue to monitor this landscape and develop the Policy if needed to align with advances in our understanding of these very complex issues," England said.

Andrew Lacy, Chief Executive of the New Zealand Jockeys’ Association, is pleased to see the Policy applied to the domestic racing scene.

"Jockey safety is paramount in our industry and these protocols will protect both the concussed jockey and their peers."

"After a concussion, a timely return to the saddle, when deemed medically safe, is in the best interests of all riders," he said.

Mike Clement, Chief Executive of the Racing Integrity Board, also endorsed the framework created by NZTR.

"This Policy is an important position for NZTR to have reached in terms of giving confidence to WorkSafe New Zealand for looking after our riders."

"It is an important step towards protecting riders from the immediate and potential long-term impacts of concussion. Establishing guidelines on which everyone is agreed will ensure consistency, prioritising the health and wellbeing of the riders over all other considerations," Clement said.

All rider licences granted by NZTR will be granted on the condition that the rider successfully undertakes a Baseline Neurocognitive Test prior to being granted a licence and thereafter at intervals of not more than two years and that the rider complies with NZTR Concussion Management Protocols.

View the full Concussion Management, Neuropsychology Testing and the Return to Riding Following a Concussion Policy online here. https://loveracing.nz/OnHorseFiles/Draft%20NZTR%20Concussion%20Protocol%20%20final.pdf