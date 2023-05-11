New trust and event director appointed - Challenge Wanaka Sports Trust

Thursday, 11 May, 2023 - 16:51

The Challenge Wanaka Sports Trust is excited to introduce our new Trust and Event Director, Jane Sharman.

Jane has lived in Wanaka for the past seven years, although has been visiting her whole life, and has always had a passion for sports and events. Jane has a wealth of event management experience, across a variety of events, including being Assistant Event Manager at the iconic Warbirds Over Wanaka as well as setting up Relay for Life in Wanaka.

She is passionate about her local community and loves to give back, having held various positions on Trusts and Committees. Her and her husband also set up the Wanaka parkrun in 2018 which regularly sees over 50 people taking part.

Jane commented " I am so excited to be joining the Challenge Wanaka Team - I am passionate about this event and what it means for our community. I love the inclusivity of Challenge - ranging from the pro athletes to the primary children and even pre-schoolers. The recent addition of the Adaptive event and the Cross Tri mean that nearly anyone can take part. I’m looking forward to learning from the many experienced team members involved and also exploring new ways to further develop Challenge Wanaka in our community."

Jane even took on the Integrity Homes Challenge Wanaka Half this year and so has great insight into what the event is like from an athlete’s perspective. "It was just such a fantastic event to be a part of and definitely pushed me out of my comfort zone. I’d never ridden a road bike with cleats before I started training for the event! I’ve watched my kids participate in the children’s events for so many years that I thought it was about time I gave it a go."

Jessica Garrett, Chairperson of the Board commented, "From a field of high-quality applicants, Jane was the stand-out candidate and the unanimous choice of the Trustees. With an exceptional track record in event management, governance and community engagement, we were encouraged by her forward-thinking approach to the role of the Trust and our events ,and her obvious skills and experience as a leader and motivator. We very much look forward to welcoming her to the Challenge Wanaka Team."

We also want to take this opportunity to say a massive thank you to our amazing outgoing Race Director, Bill Roxburgh, for all his hard work and dedication to Challenge Wanaka. Bill has been involved in the event for over 17 years and has been instrumental in growing the event into the largest triathlon festival in New Zealand with events for all ages and abilities.