Guthrie to sign-off Black Ferns Sevens career in Toulouse

Friday, 12 May, 2023 - 08:01

HSBC France Sevens this weekend marks the final tournament of the 22-23 season for the Black Ferns Sevens at Stade Ernest-Wallon in Toulouse.

Following two weeks of preparation in France, Black Ferns Sevens Head Coach Cory Sweeney has named an experienced team to conclude this year’s World Series, with notable Black Ferns Sevens playmaker Niall Guthrie (née Williams) named for her final tournament in the Black Ferns Sevens jersey.

Black Ferns Sevens:

3. Stacey Waaka

4. Niall Guthrie (née Williams)

7. Tyla Nathan-Wong

8. Kelly Brazier

11. Portia Woodman-Wickliffe

12. Alena Saili

13. Jazmin Felix-Hotham

22. Shiray Kaka

34. Sarah Hirini (C)

77. Risaleaana Pouri-Lane

81. Mahina Paul

83. Jorja Miller

Unavailable for selection: Michaela Blyde, Terina Te Tamaki and Theresa Fitzpatrick.

Black Ferns Sevens Head Coach Cory Sweeney said the team are focused on signing off the season with a complete performance.

"We’ve had a great couple of weeks of training here in France, alongside the French team. They have been amazing hosts and we are grateful we have had the opportunity to assist each other prepare for this weekend.

"We know our success to date, is credit to the whole squad and the roles each member has played. This weekend our challenge is to ensure we deliver a performance we are proud of and finish the season on a high."

Sweeney finished acknowledging Guthrie (née Williams) for her contribution to the Black Ferns jersey.

"Niall has been a huge contributor for the Black Ferns Sevens and has proudly represented this team. We want to add to her memories in this jersey and wish her all the best for her next adventure."

The Black Ferns are series leaders having won five of six tournaments this season. If they qualify for the quarterfinals this weekend in Toulouse, they will have secured their first Series title since 2020.

HSBC Toulouse Sevens Draw (dates/times listed in NZDT)

Friday 12 May

9.06pm: Black Ferns Sevens v Poland

Saturday 13 May

2.36am: Black Ferns Sevens v USA

8.21pm: Black Ferns Sevens v Canada

Sunday 14 May

Play-offs begin.

All games with be covered live by Official Partner Sky Sport and streamed on Sky Sport Now and Sky Go.

2022/23 World Series Schedule

4-6 November - Hong Kong Sevens (men's only)

2-4 December - Dubai Sevens

9-11 December - Cape Town Sevens

21-22 January - Hamilton Sevens

27-29 January - Sydney Sevens

25-26 February - Los Angeles Sevens (men's only)

3-5 March - Vancouver Sevens

31 March - 2 April - Hong Kong Sevens

8-9 April - Singapore Sevens (men's only)

12-14 May - Toulouse Sevens

20-21 May - London Sevens (men’s only)