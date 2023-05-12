'Harrolds Volante Rosso back in the GT hunt with two car approach'

Friday, 12 May, 2023 - 13:21

For the first time in 2023, Harrolds Volante Rosso Motorsport will field two cars at round three of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia, powered by AWS.

Chris Batzios joins for his opening race of the year where he will re-connect with Sam Brabham - who he raced with in GT4 last year.

The duo will be debuting a striking new pearl blue and white Mercedes-AMG GT3 that Batzios has shaken down and tested at both Mallala and Wanneroo Raceway.

Brabham - son of former Formula 1 racer and Le Mans 24 Hour champion, David - returns for his second round of the year after starting the season with Ross Poulakis at Bathurst over Easter.

In the other car, it will be the second consecutive round that Poulakis and Jayden Ojeda will share.

After connecting for their first sharing of the #101 Harrolds Volante Rosso Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 at Wanneroo last month - which doubled as their first experience at the outer Perth venue - the duo will be in more familiar surrounds, having both competed at the Island on several occasions previously.

Overall, the team is looking forward to building on its position in the Fanatec Championship, which currently sees Poulakis sixth, Ojeda 12th and Brabham 13th, bearing in mind that Ojeda and Brabham have only completed one round so far.

Practice begins Friday before qualifying Saturday morning. Saturday and Sunday’s one hour races will be carried live on Stan Sport ( www.stansport.com.au/motorsport); and internationally via www.speedseries.com.au or www.speedcafe.com.