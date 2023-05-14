First GT World Challenge win for Harrolds Volante Rosso Mercedes - AMG team

Sunday, 14 May, 2023 - 19:11

Harrolds Volante Rosso Motorsport has taken its first ever Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia, powered by AWS win at Phillip Island at the hands of Jayden Ojeda and Ross Poulakis.

The team took the win after a post-race penalty was applied to the first car across the line. It was the best position achieved in the Championship by Volante Rosso and is an indication of the effort that has gone into the team over recent months, which includes taking the #101 Mercedes-AMG GT3 to a class podium at the Bathurst 12 Hour.

Team Principals, Chris Papadopoulos and Josh Hunt were thrilled with the result and the progression of youngster, Ojeda.

Overall, the duo finished second for the weekend after a fourth placed finish in race two.

The highlight in race two was an incredible pass by Ojeda on the race leader towards the back end of his stint - something he referred to as a ‘lick it and send it’ moment.

It completed a weekend - just Ojeda’s second in GT3 racing - where he took Pirelli Pole for today’s race.

A podium turning into a win and pole for Jayden Ojeda (L) and Ross Poulakis - yeah boys!

The second Harrolds Volante Rosso Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 piloted by Chris Batzios and Sam Brabham had an incredibly solid hitout - the first for the car fresh from Germany with its striking pearl blue and white livery.

They narrowly missed out on a top 10 finish in Saturday’s race, Brabham reporting aerowash and a slight vibration thwarting his punch forward. Sunday, the duo finished in 14th position.

The next round of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia, powered by AWS for the Harrolds Volante Rosso Motorsport team will be at the Repco Supercars Championship Night Race at Sydney Motorsport Park across July 28-30.

Volante Rosso Motorsport’s team is in operation with the Radical Australia Cup coming up soon and our Junior development star, Max Walton heading to the FIA CIK Karting Academy this week.

QUOTEBOARD:

ROSS POULAKIS:

"I’m so happy, it was our first win in race one, Jayden has been incredible in how he has adapted to the Mercedes-AMG GT3 and slotted in with our team.

"His pass today was awesome. I am so happy for the Harrolds Volante Rosso Motorsport crew that we have been able to achieve our best result not just in a race but overall, particularly with some of the challenges we had against us."

JAYDEN OJEDA:

"How good to get a win? The pass (on Garnett Patterson) was on, I just had to send it. I knew where we were, it was definitely on, so went for it and made it stick.

"The Harrolds Volante Rosso Motorsport crew gave me a massive step forward from where we were in Perth, I was more comfortable, obviously having been to the Island before made the track knowledge easier, but the team just continues to make it better and we’re getting the results.

"Bring on the next round - it’s literally my backyard at Sydney Motorsport Park, I work there regularly, can’t wait!"

SAM BRABHAM:

"A tremendous weekend for us, qualifying probably didn’t go the way I would have wanted given we were baulked late, however we were able to make our way through the field.

"Chris did a great job, we all learned a lot and for a brand new car, a great result."

CHRIS BATZIOS:

"It was a massive learning experience this weekend with a new car in a new situation.

"We did our shakedown days, however was a whole new experience with the Harrolds Volante Rosso Mercedes-AMG GT3.

"Sam did a tremendous job alongside and it is thrilling to see Ross and Juice get their win.

"Our progression is going forward nicely, looking forward to the next event."

About Harrolds:

Founded in 1985, Harrolds, Australia’s luxury department store, is committed to curating an in-store (and online) experience that is like no other in Australian luxury fashion. It has three experience stores - Collins Street Melbourne and men’s and women’s stores in Westfield Sydney - as well as a strong online offering featuring the world’s premiere luxury brands.

For many years, Harrolds aligned itself with the horse racing industry through race sponsorship with Melbourne Turf Club, Australian Turf Club and the Magic Millions enterprise. The business continues to see the success of these partnerships, many years after its involvement.

www.harrolds.com.au

About Volante Rosso:

Volante Rosso Motorsport was established by former Formula 1 engineer - Chris Papadopoulos and international racer, Josh Hunt. Papadopoulos was part of the engineering crew at the World Championship winning Renault Formula 1 team and worked with Kimi Raikkonen when he took victory in Melbourne with Lotus. Hunt has a storied international career in karting, GT and open wheel racing, being the only Australian driver to have raced karts on every continent (barring Antarctica).

www.volanterosso.com.au