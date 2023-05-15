Go Media secures Mt Smart Stadium naming rights - Tataki Auckland Unlimited

Monday, 15 May, 2023 - 10:45

The home of the Warriors, Moana Pasifika and epic summer concerts will be known as ‘Go Media Stadium Mt Smart’ from today, 15 May. This follows the signing of a commercial naming rights agreement between Auckland Stadiums and kiwi outdoor advertising company Go Media.

The initial naming rights period is for one year, with both parties keen to explore a multi-year partnership further down the track.

The new name, Go Media Stadium Mt Smart, will be officially launched with a blessing and ribbon cutting today, cementing what Auckland Stadiums and Go Media already see as a strong relationship.

TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited Stadiums Director James Parkinson says Go Media works closely with Auckland Stadiums and tenants such as Moana Pasifika as a digital advertising partner, as well as the other events and cultural teams within parent organisation TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited.

"It was important for us to find a partner that complements and enhances what we do at the stadium, as well as being able to add value to the community, our whole organisation and the sports, events and entertainment teams who rely on us as host and as a world-class venue," he says.

The name change does not affect the legal name of the site, Mt Smart (Rarotonga) Domain.

"Go Media is a natural fit, proudly kiwi-owned and community-minded. I’m looking forward to extending our existing relationship to see how we can contribute to the community around Mt Smart Rarotonga Reserve together."

Go Media Managing Director Mike Gray echoes the sentiment.

"As a New Zealand company that backs New Zealanders across Aotearoa like no other - through sports, arts, music, comedy and culture - we are proud to put our name to such an iconic stadium. We are looking forward to using our networks and leveraging our shared passion for events and entertainment, together."

Director Andrea Rongonui adds, "As a MÄori-owned business, we feel a real affinity to the history of Rarotonga Mt Smart as a maunga, and its place in the community. We look forward to being able to help tell its story."

Nick Hill, Chief Executive for TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited says that, while the stadium has generally been able to support its running costs through ticketed events, reducing reliance on ratepayer funding "is more important than ever".

"Across the Council group, we all need to find new and innovative ways to work with the private sector to secure funding. I am delighted that Go Media will be partnering with our Stadiums team to support and promote inspiring events together."

"We are more committed than ever to making Go Media Stadium Mt Smart an accessible, affordable asset for TÄmaki Makaurau."

UPCOMING GAMES AT GO MEDIA STADIUM MT SMART

Moana Pasifika v Crusaders - 19 May

One NZ Warriors v Dolphins - 3 June

One NZ Warriors v Rabbitohs - 30 June

All Blacks v South Africa - 15 July

One NZ Warriors v Sharks - 16 July

One NZ Warriors v Raiders - 21 July

One NZ Warriors v Sea Eagles - 18 August

One NZ Warriors v Dragons - 25 August