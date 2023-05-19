All Blacks Sevens set to sign off 'outstanding season'

Friday, 19 May, 2023 - 08:01

The All Blacks Sevens will be crowned champions following their final tournament of the 2022-2023 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series at Twickenham Stadium, after winning their 14th World Series title.

All Blacks Sevens Assistant Coach Tomasi Cama will stand-in for All Blacks Sevens Head Coach Clark Laidlaw who has joined the New Zealand Under 20s team.

Cama alongside All Blacks Assistant Coach Euan Mackintosh have made only one change to the experienced line-up who were victorious in Toulouse. Xavier Tito-Harris joins the side, after Moses Leo was ruled out with a back injury.

All Blacks Sevens:

1. Scott Curry

2. Brady Rush

4. Akuila Rokolisoa

5. Dylan Collier (Vice-Captain)

7. Sam Dickson (Captain)

12. Leroy Carter

21. Che Clark

24. Tepaea Cook-Savage

27. Sione Molia (Vice-Captain)

30. Tim Mikkelson

35. Xavier Tito-Harris

44. Roderick Solo

64. Regan Ware

Unavailable for selection: Amanaki Nicole, Andrew Knewstubb, Moses Leo, Ngarohi McGarvey Black and Tone Ng Shiu (injury). Lewis Ormond and Joe Webber (personal).

The All Blacks Sevens have a challenging pool, facing South Africa, Great Britain and USA.

Cama said the team wanted to sign off an outstanding season.

"It has been pleasing to achieve our goal we set at the start of the season, to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic and to win the World Series. It is reward for the work that a lot of our people do behind the scenes to allow us to be consistent through the year after a slow start to the season. We know it will be no easy task this weekend with a challenging pool, but we are looking to finishing on a high here in London."

HSBC London Sevens Draw (dates/times listed in NZDT)

Saturday 20 May

10.29pm: All Blacks Sevens v USA

Sunday 21 May

1.37am: All Blacks Sevens v Great Britain

5.33am: All Blacks Sevens v South Africa

Monday 22 May

Play-offs.

All games with be covered live by Official Partner Sky Sport and streamed on Sky Sport Now and Sky Go.

2022/23 World Series Schedule

4-6 November - Hong Kong Sevens (mens only)

2-4 December - Dubai Sevens

9-11 December - Cape Town Sevens

21-22 January - Hamilton Sevens

27-29 January - Sydney Sevens

25-26 February - Los Angeles Sevens (mens only)

3-5 March - Vancouver Sevens

31 March - 2 April - Hong Kong Sevens

8-9 April - Singapore Sevens (mens only)

12-14 May - Toulouse Sevens

20-21 May - London Sevens (mens only)