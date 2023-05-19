Cricket Wellington CEO to depart

Friday, 19 May, 2023 - 11:00

Cricket Wellington (CW) has announced that its chief executive, Cam Mitchell, has resigned to take on the role as chief executive at Athletics New Zealand.

CW Chair David Howman says in the six years Cam has been at CW he has led a significant transformation of the organisation, inspiring and building a strong and supportive performance environment that will stand as a hallmark of his tenure.

"He should be praised for his vision and leadership of the women’s game and his consultative style which drove positive changes to the delivery model of the community game which included CW’s competition structures," David Howman says.

"Cam has reset the high-performance environment with ten domestic titles secured over six seasons and the elevation of a significant increase in the number of Wellington players into our national teams.

"CW’s fan and membership base is now the largest in the country, and Cam has worked tirelessly to enhance the reputation of the Cello Basin Reserve and the redevelopment and modernisation of the New Zealand Cricket Museum. He has also influenced at the national level, working on secondment at NZ Cricket to lead a transformative piece of work that has supported greater financial stability for the major associations via a long-term funding agreement with NZC," he says.

The CW Board acknowledges Cam’s role in the evolution of CW to a world class sporting organisation with great partnerships and a much-enhanced balance sheet.

"He leaves with our sincere gratitude and best wishes. We are delighted to see him taking his career to the next level and we are pleased to have played a part in his development as a leading sports administrator," David Howman says.

Cam says he’s loved the opportunity to help reshape the culture of the sport in Wellington, to set an ambition and to work alongside so many amazing people to deliver some truly incredible experiences.

"I am incredibly proud of what’s been achieved over the past six years."

"To everyone who has played a role in contributing to such a successful time for cricket in the capital - thank you!" Cam says.

Recruitment for a new chief executive will begin immediately.