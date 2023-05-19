Cam Mitchell is announced as the new Athletics NZ CE

Friday, 19 May, 2023 - 11:00

Athletics NZ is delighted to welcome Cam Mitchell as its new Chief Executive (CE).

Cam starts his new role at Athletics NZ on 1 August and succeeds Pete Pfitzinger, who served as Athletics NZ CE for four-and-a-half years.

An experienced sports administrator, Cam has worked at a senior level across two of New Zealand’s leading sports - cricket and football.

An energetic and inspirational leader with a proven track record of creating high performing teams he has served as the CEO at Cricket Wellington since 2017, which included management of the iconic Cello Basin Reserve and the New Zealand Cricket Museum.

Cam has previously worked as Community Football Director at NZ Football as well as a CEO at both Waikato Bay of Plenty Football and Northern Football. In 2021 he served as a Strategic Consultant for New Zealand Cricket on secondment to head up the Sport NZ Strengthen and Adapt project, and he is a Board member of NZ Football.

Cam, who has a background as a junior athlete with Eastern Athletics and Harrier Club and Owairaka Athletics, said: "Having been involved in junior athletics, I understand the passion and commitment that exists within athletics throughout Aotearoa, and I can’t wait to reconnect with that energy.

"We have an exceptional cohort of talented athletes involved in our high-performance system. I’m excited to work with everyone involved in our sport to ensure that we maximise the opportunity we have to inspire future generations."

Athletics NZ Board Chair Cameron Taylor said: "We are delighted to have a person of Cam’s experience and ability to lead the fantastic team we have at Athletics NZ. We had some exceptional people apply for the role. I’m looking forward to working with Cam and I am excited for the future of athletics in Aotearoa New Zealand."