Sevens players to take part in Premier Rugby Sevens - NZ Rugby

Tuesday, 23 May, 2023 - 17:01

New Zealand Rugby have announced today, Black Ferns Sevens players, Stacey Waaka, Manaia Nuku, Tysha Ikenasio and Kelsey Teneti will join All Blacks Sevens players Rhodes Featherston and Kitiona Vai to take part in the Premier Rugby Sevens (PR7s).

Waaka and Nuku will play for the New York Locals, while Ikenasio and Teneti will take the field for the women’s Texas team. Featherstone will play for the men’s Texas Team and Vai will join the Southern Headliners.

The Black Ferns Sevens players will be away for seven weeks and will take part in three tournaments within the Eastern Conference and return to New Zealand to commence pre-season training on the 8 August.

Black Ferns Head Coach Cory Sweeney said: "We are wanting to provide all our contracted players with game time in the lead up to the Olympics and this provides an exciting opportunity for four of our talents group to play alongside some quality opposition. Game time can be hard to come by outside of the Sevens World Series, so our players are excited by the chance to have sevens game time."

Featherstone and Vai will depart for the USA at the end of the month to take part in the PR7s’ Eastern Conference. Both will return to New Zealand to commence pre-season training in alongside his All Blacks Sevens teammates in mid-August.

All Blacks Sevens Head Coach Clark Laidlaw said: "This is a great chance for Rhodes and Vai to get some further game time under their belt. Rhodes is a talented player, and we all witnessed his craft on the world stage in Hong Kong. While Kiti has plenty of x-factor and this is a chance for him to further develop his game."

"We know they will embrace the opportunity and enjoy the challenge of a new sevens campaign. We look forward to seeing them when they get back for pre-season training."