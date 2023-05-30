Estrella Damm embarks on the 37th America's Cup

Tuesday, 30 May, 2023 - 03:33

The Antigua Fábrica Estrella Damm in Barcelona this morning hosted the presentation of Estrella Damm’s sponsorship of the 37th America’s Cup, which will be held in Barcelona in 2024. The event, in which the mythical America’s Cup −the oldest sports trophy in history, dating back to 1851− took centre stage, was attended by Grant Dalton, CEO of the 37th America’s Cup, and Jorge Villavecchia, CEO of Damm, who talked about Barcelona, the economic impact that the competition will have, the citizens’ participation in the tournament and the importance of sustainability in the management of an event of this size.

"We are so proud to have Estrella Damm back sponsoring both the America’s Cup event as well as Emirates Team New Zealand, as in 2007. The fact we have so effortlessly re-established the partnership again after 16 years since we last competed in Spain illustrates the enduring relationship with largely the same people within both organisations", commented Grant Dalton. For his part, Jorge Villavecchia highlighted the international nature of the event: "The America’s Cup will put Barcelona at the epicentre of international sport, where the best sailors and teams from around the world will gather. We are certain that Estrella Damm’s collaboration with the America’s Cup will raise the international profile of the city of Barcelona and the Estrella Damm brand, which is already present in more than 130 countries worldwide".

As the official sponsor, Estrella Damm will be the competition beer and be given visibility in the different spaces provided both for the preliminary regatta in Vilanova i la Geltrú and during the competition in Barcelona. It will also carry out actions that bring the competition and the sport of sailing closer to the general public.

The event also served to announce that Estrella Damm will be a sponsor of Emirates Team New Zealand (ETNZ), the defending champion whose title will be on the line in the summer-autumn of 2024.

Emirates Team New Zealand AC75, with the Estrella Damm logo (©Emirates Team New Zealand).

Estrella Damm is therefore once again the sponsor of the America’s Cup −just as it was in the 2007 and 2010 editions held in Valencia− and of the Emirates Team New Zealand −which it also sponsored in the 2007 edition−, reaffirming its commitment to sailing, sport and society.