'Marsh looking to young talent to lead the charge'

Stephen Marsh has spread his young troops far and wide this weekend with two-year-old representation at Flemington and at both domestic venues.

The Cambridge trainer has the unbeaten Codigo in Melbourne for a hit and run mission on Saturday while El Amor will chase black type honours at Wanganui and trial performer Antrim Coast will debut at Avondale.

Codigo handled his trans-Tasman crossing like a veteran and Marsh is more than happy with the gelding’s condition heading into The Royal Children’s Hospital Trophy (1200m).

"He has travelled over there beautifully, it didn’t worry him at all and he hasn’t missed a beat," he said.

"He’s come up very well and I certainly can’t fault him. He’ll just have the one run and flies back early next week.

"It’s worth A$150,000 and a nice race to test the water with him and hopefully he might find himself back there in the spring."

Codigo was successful in both of his appearances during a summer preparation and following a first-up victory at Matamata he claimed top honours in the Listed Wellesley Stakes (1100m) at Trentham before a spell.

Since his return from a break, he has won a trial over 1000m at Avondale last month and Marsh has booked the services of Blake Shinn for Saturday’s assignment.

"It’s a big plus to have Blake, it’s not easy for a relatively inexperienced horse who has obviously never seen the chute before so it’s great to have a good senior rider aboard," he said.

Codigo is raced by breeder Dame Lowell Goddard and Waikato Stud, home of the youngster’s sire Ardrossan who won four races from Marsh’s stable including the Gr.3 Concorde Handicap (1200m) and the Listed Waikato Equine Veterinary Centre Stakes (1100m).

He is also the sire of Marsh’s Listed John Turkington Forestry Ltd Castletown Stakes (1200m) contender El Amor.

"She has trialled well and I think she’s a decent track horse and it will be wet at Wanganui," Marsh said.

"That plays against her, but she’s got solid ability and class will get her a fair way."

To be ridden by Craig Grylls, El Amor was spelled after she ran fourth in her sole appearance in the spring at Te Rapa behind Viva Vienna and subsequent Listed Challenge Stakes (1100m) winner and Karaka Million 2YO (1200m) runner-up Ethereal Star.

Meanwhile, Antrim Coast will debut in the Onloc Locations Maiden (1200m) at Avondale following a trial success on the course over 1000m last month. Tegan Newman will take the reins aboard the son of Roc de Cambes, who is raced by breeder The Oaks Stud.

"He’s a lovely horse who has looked good at the trials and will be a cracking style of three-year-old, he’s got a good future," Marsh said.

Newman will also partner stablemate Lincoln Lady, with the Lincoln Farms-bred and raced Belardo filly to make her first appearance in the Ramona Day Memorial Maiden (1200m).

"Lincoln Lady has had two trials for two wins. She has drawn the outside so will need a touch of luck," Marsh said. - SENZ Racing