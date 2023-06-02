Puig announced as official naming partner of Women’s America’s Cup

Friday, 2 June, 2023 - 01:22

Puig, a Barcelona-based, global leader in the beauty and fashion industry, is delighted to announce its partnership with the 37th America’s Cup as both a Global Partner and the official naming partner of the inaugural Women’s America’s Cup. This groundbreaking initiative aims to provide female sailors with a platform to showcase their skills and talent in the high-performance foiling AC40s and provide a skills pathway to the America’s Cup itself. By supporting the inaugural Puig Women's America’s Cup, Puig demonstrates its dedication to promoting inclusivity, gender equality, and diversity within the sport of sailing.

Puig's collaboration with the America's Cup holds special significance, reflecting its local identity as a Barcelona-based company, a rich maritime sporting heritage, and global aspirations. Building upon its long-standing tradition of sponsoring sailing events, Puig takes immense pride in supporting this historic competition, which reinforces the company's long-standing commitment to sailing and its passion for promoting excellence and innovation within the sport. As Global Partner, Puig will have a significant presence throughout the event, connecting with sailing enthusiasts worldwide and strengthening its global brand visibility.

The Puig Women's America's Cup is set to be one of the undoubted highlights of the 37th America’s Cup in Barcelona, and the line-up for this prestigious event is now complete. Joining the established six official entrants representing New Zealand, Great Britain, Switzerland, Italy, America, and France are six new teams from Spain, The Netherlands, Canada, Germany, Sweden, and Australia. The inclusion of new teams, new countries and new faces to the America’s Cup further amplifies the anticipation for a remarkable regatta experience.

"As a Barcelona-based company deeply rooted in the city's culture and maritime heritage, we are thrilled to be a Global Partner of the 37th America's Cup and the official naming partner of the inaugural Women's America's Cup. Puig's support will help inspire future generations of women to actively participate in competitive sailing and break down barriers in the sport, " said Marc Puig, Chairman and CEO of Puig. "The America's Cup represents a glorious tradition of sailing excellence, and we are honored to be associated with this historic event. Through our sponsorship, we aim to enhance the experience for participants and spectators alike and foster a sense of unity and camaraderie within the sailing community".

AC37 Event Ltd CEO Grant Dalton is especially proud to have Puig, a Barcelona based global leader in the beauty and fashion industry, as the Naming Sponsor of the Puig Women’s America’s Cup and Global Partner of the 37th America’s Cup. "Having a family company like Puig want to be the Naming Partner of the Puig Women’s America’s Cup really justifies the purpose and the vision of the event as a direct pathway for women into the America’s Cup. We will have the world’s best women sailors racing in prime time here in Barcelona showing the world the talent that exists and what the future of our sport looks like, supported by a company whose heritage is so deeply connected with sailing." said Dalton.

Monica Azon, coach of the Spanish Women's America's Cup team, SAIL TEAM BCN, said: "Thanks to Puig for supporting the Women's America's Cup. We believe it will be a great step forward for women's sailing, as it was when the International Olympic Committee included it in the 1988 Games and its explosion in Barcelona '92.

The America's Cup, known as the ‘oldest trophy in international sport,’ traces its roots back to 1851, when the gaff-schooner ‘America’ won a race around the Isle of Wight off the south coast of England. This victory initiated a tradition that has endured for over a century and a half, representing the pinnacle of sailing excellence and a long maritime heritage. The America's Cup has become an event that captivates the world with its outstanding competition and rich history.

Throughout its more than 100 years of history, Puig has always had a natural connection with water sports in general and sailing in particular. This passion for water sports, shared by the whole family, reflects many of the values that the company identifies with. As the sponsor of the Copa del Rey in Palma de Mallorca from 1984 to 2006, Puig worked hard to make this event one of the most exciting, elegant and prestigious sailing events on the international yachting circuit.

In 2008, Puig embarked on a new challenge with the Real Club Náutico de Barcelona organizing the Puig Vela Clàssica Barcelona regatta. This international event reserved for classic and vintage boats grew out of a desire to revive the spirit and tradition of classic sailing in the city. It is an event brimming with beauty, elegance and tradition, showcasing the great historic value of the boats that come to compete. This year, from 12-15th July, Barcelona will host the sixteenth Edition of this Regatta, a competition that has established itself as one of the most prestigious sporting events in the Mediterranean. In 2024, Vela Clàssica will be happening in September to become part of the exciting America’s Cap calendar.