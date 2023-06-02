FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy ready for its tiki tour - Hamilton City Council

Friday, 2 June, 2023 - 12:08

FIFA Women's World Cup™ Trophy ready for its tiki tour

The FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Original Trophy is heading to Hamilton before setting off on its ‘tiki tour’ around the Waikato and Bay of Plenty as part of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ Trophy Tour. The Trophy is scheduled to appear in six different locations on its four-day trip.

The Trophy Tour is ‘Going Beyond’ to inspire people of all ages, build excitement and support ahead of the five FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ matches in Hamilton Kirikiriroa - which start when Zambia take on Japan on 22 July.

After beginning the worldwide tour in February, the Trophy has now visited all 32 qualified nations, making it the largest FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Trophy Tour to date. It will now stay in the two host countries until the new world champions are crowned on Sunday 20 August.

The Trophy will also make regional visits throughout the host city tour, ensuring that communities outside of the city, in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty regions, also have an opportunity to be inspired and excited ahead of the tournament. A mixture of public and private events have been organised around Hamilton Kirikiriroa and the wider region including a panel of inspirational women; including Football Fern Michaela Foster and FIFA referee Sarah Jones, both taking the stage to talk about the changing dynamics of women in sport.

The Trophy will make appearances at:

Saturday 17 June - Mystery Creek - Hyundai Stand Sunday 18 June - Tauranga, Fergusson Park Monday 19 June AM - Rotorua (private school event) Monday 19 June PM - TaupÅ Lake Front Tuesday 20 June AM - Cambridge (private school event) Tuesday 20 Jun PM - Hamilton, Kaute Pasifika Fale (limited spaces available)

More details can be found at hamiltonhostcity.co.nz

FIFA Legend, former German national player and FIFA Women’s World Cup winner, Babett Peter, will appear as a special guest during the final day of the tour in Cambridge and Hamilton Kirikiriroa.

Speaking ahead of her appearance, Babett said it would be an unmissable event in New Zealand.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many in New Zealand to not only get up close to the original trophy but to experience the magic of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™. The public viewings will offer the mighty Waikato a fantastic opportunity to experience the most coveted prize in women’s football."