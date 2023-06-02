Volante Rosso Motorsport confirms Radical line-up expansion with Melinda Price

Friday, 2 June, 2023 - 14:00

Volante Rosso Motorsport’s Radical Australia Cup will feature five drivers across three cars this year, being spearheaded by long term drivers, Greg Kenny and Peter Clare and rookie, Alex Gardner. Kenny and Clare will add co-drivers - with Melinda Price making a national racing return to partner Kenny and internationally renowned racer, Josh Hunt to partner Clare.

Former Supercars driver, multiple Bathurst 1000 starter and mum, Price raced Supercars under the Castrol Cougars banner, being the highest placed all female driving crew in history with Kerryn Brewer, finishing 12th in 1997 then bettering that with 11th in 1998. She has also competed in three Nurburgring 24 Hours and both Bathurst 24 Hours. More recently, she’s been racing in the Queensland Excel Series.

Kenny has been a stalwart of the Volante Rosso Motorsport team for many years, continuing his ‘internal’ battle against good friend Clare. Clare won his class in the recent Australian Prototype Series at Phillip Island, while Kenny was third in the corresponding category.

Partnering Clare is Josh Hunt, who doubles as co-team manager. The former Porsche Carrera Cup racer and karter that has competed around the world - including managing the Energy Kart team through Asia - finished second in class at the Bathurst 12 Hour at the start of the year.

Melinda Price re-joins the national racing scene later this month with Volante Rosso Motorsport's Radical Australia Cup campaign. Image: Speed Shots Photography Click image or link for hi-res copyright free images.

Volante Rosso Motorsport development racer, Gardner, has been preparing nicely with testing and two leadup events for the Radical team in Sydney ahead of the first round of the national series later this month.

The team’s 14-year-old Junior development driver, Max Walton finished on the podium at the FIA CIK Academy event in the Czech Republic recently, becoming the highest placed Australian ever in that series. He’ll continue his battle for the premier junior Australian Kart Championship in Newcastle this weekend.

Co-Team Principal Chris Papadopoulos welcomed both Melinda and Josh to the team, highlighting the success that Hunt and Clare have had together in the past and optimism in the results that Price may be able to bring to the team.

The new-look Volante Rosso Motorsport Radical team’s first outing will be at the opening round of Radical Cup Australia, June 16-18 at Sydney Motorsport Park.