Avondale appetiser for Pike - SENZ

Friday, 2 June, 2023 - 16:22

Cambridge trainer Tony Pike is hoping his trio of runners at Avondale on Saturday can act as a nice appetiser ahead of stable runner Cheval D’or’s tilt at the Gr.1 Queensland Oaks (2200m) at Eagle Farm later in the day.

The Waikato Stud-bred and owned Get Lit will be first-up in the Great Southern Television 3YO SWP 1200 and Pike expects the filly to take plenty of improvement from the run.

"Get Lit is going to be a promising mare next season, she is still a touch immature," Pike told SENZ’s Mornings With Ian Smith. "She has been out for a while and we just need to give her a couple of runs ahead of the spring. If she handles the track, she will definitely be an eachway chance."

Pike also has plenty of time for Almanac, who will make his debut in the Race Images Maiden 3YO 1600, where he will meet stablemate Blue Bay.

"Almanac is probably not a true heavy tracker, but he is a horse that is going to stay all day," Pike said. "He is going to make quite a nice staying horse as he matures as a four and five-year-old. "I think fresh-up at the mile is going to suit. He appears to get through it (Heavy track) reasonably well."