Regally-bred trio to debut at New Plymouth - SENZ Racing

Wednesday, 7 June, 2023 - 17:53

New Plymouth trainer Allan Sharrock is looking forward to stepping out a trio of regally-bred debutants at his home meeting on Thursday.

Lazio, a half-brother to multiple Hong Kong Group One winner Lucky Sweynesse, will likely contest the Revital Fertiliser Maiden (1200m).

"He won a jumpout impressively this time in, he has also won a trial. He is going to be competitive whatever he runs in, he is a lovely, big horse," Sharrock said.

Sharrock is also excited about the prospects of So Spicee, a full-sister to triple Group One winner Gingernuts, in the same race.

"They (owners) bought her from Australia and she has ended up in my stable. She has won a couple of trials and won a jumpout recently," Sharrock said. "She has drawn a bit tardy (8), but she is a filly with a fair bit of ability so I expect her to race well."

Sharrock is hoping Mr Didgeridoo, a half-brother to Group One performer Justaskme, can also make plenty of noise on debut in the Great Value Sires @ Grangewlliam Stud (1200m).

"He is a pretty laid-back horse and will end up in a set of blinkers in his next start, but he will still run a nice race and will be closing late," he said.

The son of Derryn will be met on Thursday by stablemate Out Of Focus, who has placed in his two starts to date.

"Out Of Focus has had two runs and was impressive first-up. We found he likes off ground and he will get that tomorrow and he will be competitive," Sharrock said.

The Taranaki horseman will also welcome the return of It’s Margo, who will line-up in the $4000 Punting Competition Saturday 22nd July 1800 following a year away from the track.

"We just turned her out and gave her a bit of time to mature and just waited for off ground with her," Sharrock said. "She will improve with the run, but is claiming three-kilos, so should go a nice race.

"She is no superstar, but she will get over ground. Time is on her side and hopefully she develops into a nice staying mare." - SENZ Racing