Pertab’s golden run continues - SENZ Racing

Wednesday, 7 June, 2023 - 18:31

It has been a season to remember for young trainer Kurtis Pertab, but he hasn’t finished winning just yet.

The Matamata horseman extended his season’s winning tally to eight from 23 starts when he welcomed back Rhapsody Chic following their victory in the Colin West Panelbeaters 1400 at his local track on Wednesday.

The son of Sacred Falls was making his debut for Pertab, who was confident of a bold showing and his gelding duly obliged, running out a three-length victor over Bulleeze One, with a further half-length back to Toa Haka in third.

"He was pretty tough. He travelled nicely, kicked away, and was too good for them," Pertab said.

"I was pretty confident. We had just given him a couple of quiet trials early on to teach him to do things properly. We thought a lot of him, so we wanted him to strike on debut."

Rhapsody Chic proved to be an astute purchase by Pertab, who bought the gelding as a weanling online.

"He was a $700 buy off Gavelhouse," he said.

"I bought him as a weanling and put him through the Ready to Run Sale but he passed in at the sales, so we decided to keep him and race him."

Meanwhile, Pertab is looking forward to heading south to New Plymouth on Thursday where he will line-up another debutant in Karuah in the Wendy Sharrock Farewell Maiden (1800m).

The son of El Roca had also been entered for Matamata on Wednesday, but Pertab felt that the Taranaki race was a better option for the three-year-old.

"I thought that sort of track would suit him a bit better and the extra bit of distance should suit as well, and let him get into a rhythm," he said.

"He will be learning tomorrow, we are not expecting great things from him. He will be an improver off that run, but he has been working well lately so should be a chance."

Karuah is raced by breeder Gerry Harvey and Pertab said he is grateful for the support he has received from the Westbury Stud principal.

"They are a huge part of my success and they are a big supporter of my stable, and I couldn’t be more grateful for their support," he said. - SENZ Racing