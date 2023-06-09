Pertab hoping hot streak continues at Ruakaka - SENZ Racing

Friday, 9 June, 2023 - 17:13

Trainer Kurtis Pertab is hoping to keep his winning momentum going when he heads to Ruakaka on Saturday.

The Matamata horseman currently sits on eight wins from 24 starts this season, highlighted by Poser’s last start heroics in the Listed Rotorua Cup (2200m) last month. The daughter of Ocean Park brought up Pertab’s first stakes victory with the win and he has been pleased with the way she has come through the run.

Poser, who will be one of two runners for Pertab at Ruakaka this weekend, will attempt to make it back-to-back wins in the Accurate Books Bream Bay Cup (2100m).

"She has skipped through that run like it was just a trial," Pertab said. "She couldn’t have trained on better and she couldn’t be in better spirits. I expect a bold race from her."

Pertab will also line-up debutant Naval Anthem in the Ray White Bream Bay 1200.

The U S Navy Flag gelding was earmarked as a trade horse when Pertab initially bought him as a weanling for $12,500 off gavelhouse.com, however, he has since changed tack with his purchase.

"I bought him off Gavelhouse as a weanling with the idea to trade, but he never grew so we have kept him," Pertab said.

"He would have been sold 10-times over if he was big enough. He is from a good family and he is a beautiful-type of horse, but he is just small, so we will just have to race him."

While he is small in stature, Pertab said Naval Anthem has tenacity and he expects the juvenile to acquit himself well on debut.

"He lacks a lot of size but he has got a big heart," Pertab said.

"He has trialled up quite nicely. He has had the four trials - one educational and then he has placed in two and won one. "He should run nicely. He might be one who needs the raceday experience, but we will know on the day whether he will be there or not."

Meanwhile, Pertab has highlighted stablemate Diomedes as one to watch in his next start.

"Diomedes is one to keep an eye on. He has had four starts this prep and he hasn’t run out of the top three," he said. "He will have one more run this time in and he should kick on." - SENZ Racing