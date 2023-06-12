Devastate returns to winning ways at Ruakaka

Monday, 12 June, 2023 - 16:27

Classy three-year-old Devastate returned to winning form at Ruakaka on Saturday when taking out the One Tree Point 3YO (1400m) for trainer Andrew Forsman.

The Group Three-winning son of Vadamos was pushed forward out of the gates by jockey Ashvin Goindasamy to settle close to the speed in the running and he pulled away from runner-up Caledonie to win by 1-1/2 lengths.

Forsman’s assistant trainer Robert Dennis was pleased with the run and said the gelding appreciated the firmer Soft5 track after facing heavy conditions in his previous two outings.

"He went better on the improved track up at Ruakaka, he didn’t handle Pukekohe last time out," Dennis said.

"It was nice to get a firmer surface this time of year, it’s what Ruakaka is known for and it’s good to have that option as trainers.

"It was a smart ride from Ashvin, he had the speed to cross them and got a nice run in behind, the good draw (1) helped as well.

"He finished the race off really well and so far he looks to have come through it well too."

Dennis said there are no firm plans with Devastate, but he believes he can quickly add to his burgeoning record.

"That’s (next target) still to be decided but he’s four (wins) out of eight (starts) now, so he’s a reasonably progressive horse," he said.

Meanwhile, Dennis said three-year-old Leedox will be among the stable’s better chances at Te Rapa on Saturday following his second placing after a luckless run over 1200m at Avondale last start.

The Time Test gelding failed to obtain clear running until beyond the 200m mark but closed well to be beaten a length at the post.

"He ran a good second last time out, he’ll be back in Rating 65 company stepping up to 1300m this week," Dennis said.

"He seems bright and well, and we expect him to go well again." - SENZ Racing