Stakes targets in the offing for Stallone - SENZ Racing

Monday, 12 June, 2023 - 16:32

Stakes targets are looming on the horizon for Stallone following his win at Awapuni on Saturday.

Trainer Anna Clement has always held the gelding in high regard and was delighted to see him post his third career win over the weekend.

From his ace draw, the son of Savabeel was given an economical trip in the trail by jockey Lemmy Douglas before bursting through along the rail down the straight and ran away to a 2-1/2 length victory.

"We didn’t think he would handle the (Heavy8) track but he did. We were very happy with him," Clement said.

"He had knee chips removed at the end of his last prep. That is always in the back of your mind, but he went really well and we were happy with the way Lemmy rode him."

Clement believes Stallone is now ready for his first tilt at stakes level and said the Listed Opunake Cup (1400m) at New Plymouth next month could be the perfect opportunity.

"We might nominate him for the Opunake Cup and we are toying with the idea of nominating him for the Winter Cup (Gr.3, 1600m)," she said.

"He is a nice, big horse and he has shown us plenty of ability. We will press on and see what happens."

Stallone is owned by Graham Meredith, who is also the breeder-owner of another stable runner Clement has plenty of time for.

"He has bred a number of nice horses," Clement said. "He has got The Ugly Sister that has had three starts for two seconds and a sixth. She has shown us a bit but has had her problems.

"She is back in work now. She is a half-sister to Stallone, so hopefully she has got as much ability as him."

Clement celebrated a winning double at Awapuni on Saturday, with Wheelitin taking out the Intown.co.nz Syndication 1550 by two lengths.

"She has been quite a handy mare," Clement said. "She has had 14 starts for three wins and has been unplaced only four times.

"Graham Hill bought her off Gavelhouse from John Wheeler, so that is how she got the name. "I am very happy with her and she might go back to Palmerston North." - SENZ Racing