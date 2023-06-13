Pinn loving life in Victoria - SENZ Racing

Tuesday, 13 June, 2023 - 17:18

Wiremu Pinn is eyeing a permanent move across the Tasman following his meteoric rise amongst Melbourne’s jockey ranks.

The Kiwi apprentice is currently on a three-month stint in Victoria, but he is already looking to extend his time after just a few weeks.

Pinn showed his talent when scoring his first metropolitan treble at Sandown last Saturday and he added a further win to his Australian tally when guiding home the Anthony and Sam Freedman-trained Greyt Mumma to win at Mornington on Monday.

He has now accrued five wins from 26 metropolitan starts and the 24-year-old hoop has three more wins up his sleeve before his claim reduces to two-kilograms.

"I couldn’t believe it when they said I could claim three (kilograms), so I thought I would just come over for the wintertime and just give it a crack and see how I go," Pinn told SENTrack’s Giddy Up.

"I thought I needed to win five more to get down to a two-kilo claim, but the Stewards handed me my book after the races yesterday at Mornington and I have still got three more winners to claim two-kilos, so it is good that I get to keep that three (kilo claim) for another week or two."

Indentured to Daniel Miller in New Zealand, Pinn is temporarily under the care of Cranbourne trainer Michael Kent Snr, and he is enjoying the experience so much that he would like to make the move full-time.

"I am on loan to Michael Kent Snr for three months. I am looking to do my three months here and if I can, I would love to make it permanent," Pinn said.

"I have only been here for a couple of weeks, but I am really enjoying my time here in Melbourne. The racing is great, so I would love to stay.

"I have been with Daniel Miller for a couple of years. He is a really good mate of mine and things have been smooth sailing since I have been at Daniel’s. He has looked after me really well."

Pinn was rapt with his treble at Sandown on Saturday, which was accompanied by three runner-up efforts from his eight rides on the nine-race card.

"It is always good to get a winner, let alone three," he said. "It was a big day for me and I just can’t thank everyone enough for their support. You can’t win on slow horses, so I am very grateful for everyone that is putting me on."

Pinn is hoping to keep his winning momentum going when he returns to Sandown on Wednesday, where he rates the Andrew Forsman-trained Mr Mojo Risin’ as his best chance.

"I really liked his run last time at Sandown," he said. "I thought he half-pie pulled up when I hit the front last time. He has drawn a good alley (1) and it is a similar-looking race, so I think he is my best chance tomorrow." - SENZ Racing