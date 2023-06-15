Kelly Coe being readied for stakes finale - SENZ Racing

Thursday, 15 June, 2023 - 18:41

Kelly Coe has already gained some valuable black-type this term, but trainer Ashley Meadows is hoping to capture an elusive stakes win with his mare before season’s end.

The Proisir five-year-old was third in the Gr.2 Awapuni Gold Cup (2000m) in April before runner-up in the Gr.3 Manawatu Breeders’ Stakes (2000m) a fortnight later.

She has since won her 1000m trial at Foxton last month before resuming with a third placing over 1340m at Wanganui earlier this month.

Meadows has identified the Listed Tauranga Classic (1400m) next week as Kelly Coe’s season finale and will ready her for her final-out at Awapuni on Saturday in the King of Comedy @ Novara Park North Island Challenge Stakes (1400m).

TAB bookmakers have installed the five-year-old a $3.30 favourite for the race, but Meadows holds a more reserved expectation with his mare.

"It is hard to be confident because she hasn’t won at 1400m," he said.

"All five of her wins have come at a mile, but she will be thereabouts.

"It was a good effort last start, but the track was just too sticky for her.

"It is not coming, but I wouldn’t have minded a little bit of rain to loosen the track up a bit."

Meadows will utilise the three-kilogram claim of apprentice jockey Ciel Butler, who will ride Kelly Coe from gate eight.

"The claim will help, but her finale is next week," Meadows said. "As long as she goes a good race, we will be right for Tauranga and then she will have a slight freshen-up."

The local trainer will also head to Awapuni with three other runners this weekend.

Kick Start and Show D’Or will contest the Majestic Horse Floats 1400, while Faustian Bargain will line-up in the Grant Plumbing Maiden 1400. "Kick Start and Show D’Or both galloped well on Tuesday," Meadows said. "I would probably lean toward Show d’Or as Kick Start is still on the improve.

"I have got a bit of time for Faustian Bargain. She is improving but I think she has still got a bit to learn. "Once the penny drops, I think she will win a couple of races." - SENZ Racing