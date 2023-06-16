'All in for Awapuni with progressive stayer'

Friday, 16 June, 2023 - 12:21

Awapuni wasn’t originally on All In All’s itinerary, but trainer Jade Zuppicich will be heading there on Saturday with confidence in the well-related stayer.

The five-year-old son of Ekraar will take aim at the New World Churton Park Parliamentary Handicap (2200m) and is in good touch following his first-up victory at Hastings earlier this month.

"Initially, we were looking at taking him to Wanganui next week, but when I saw the noms we thought why not run him," Zuppicich said.

"He came through his last race really, really well and he’s been bouncing around in the paddock and playing and squealing, which he does when he’s feeling well.

"He’s coming along quite nicely and he galloped really well on Thursday morning. He was trying to go another round so I’m not complaining."

All In All was making his first appearance since January at Hastings where he delivered a pleasant surprise to Zuppicich with his success, the third of his 11-start career, over 1600m in the hands of Masa Hashizume.

"I was using it more of a prep run and honestly I all but scratched him after taking to Katie Hercock the night before and she was telling us how firm the track had been," she said.

"They had watered it and put 6mls on it so it was a bit suspect how soft it would be.

"Then I talked to Paul Nelson the next morning and he said there was a bit of chip coming out of it and showers would help so we went over there.

"I said to Masa when I threw him on that he could go a cheeky race as he was feeling well, but I wasn’t quite expecting him to win the way he did."

All In All is raced by prominent Taranaki breeders Peter and Min McDonald, who have enjoyed outstanding success with numerous members of the gelding’s family carrying the All In prefix.

The headline act on the pedigree page is All In Fun, who was twice successful at Group One level and was also a multiple Group Two and Three winner.

He further made his mark in top-flight company across the Tasman with placings in the Gr.1 Caulfield Stakes (2000m) and Gr.1 BMW Stakes (2000m).

Zuppicich also won a race for the McDonalds with All In All’s half-sister All In Echoes, a now retired daughter of Echoes Of Heaven.

"I used to have her, but she started having issues in the gates and she went down to Mr (Kevin) Gray to see if he could rectify it," she said.

"He said she could win anything she wanted, she could gallop but she just wouldn’t come out of the gates."

A former jockey with 28 wins to her credit, Zuppicich is ably assisted in her boutique Stratford operation by husband Jason, who also rode and posted 55 winners during his career.

"Jason works for Fonterra and does four days on and four days off and gives me a hand with the horses," she said.

"With such a small team it’s not worthwhile employing anyone else to help out and it keeps me busy and ticking over. I’ve got five at the moment, one pre-trainer and a breaker as well." - SENZ Racing