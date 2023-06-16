'Kuru favoured to dominate at Te Rapa'

Friday, 16 June, 2023 - 12:25

Expat Kiwi Aaron Kuru will once again return to his homeland this weekend to bolster the jumps jockey ranks at Te Rapa on Saturday.

Kuru has been experiencing good success in Australia this year, highlighted by his win aboard Britannicus in the Brierly Steeplechase (3450m) last month, and he is hoping to continue his good run of form at Te Rapa this weekend.

He will have four rides at the Hamilton meeting, including two for his good friends Paul Nelson and Corrina McDougal.

The Hastings trainers will utilise Kuru’s talent aboard Nedwin in the Fairview Motors Waikato Hurdle (3200m) and The Cossack in the Signature Homes Waikato Steeplechase (3900m).

The Cossack showed his diversity when winning on the flat over 2200m at Hastings last week in preparation for his Te Rapa test and TAB bookmakers believe New Zealand’s Champion Jumper will add to his distinguished record this weekend, installing him a $1.30 favourite ahead of stablemate No Tip at $9.

Kuru isn’t fazed by The Cossack’s short price but said he is confident the nine-year-old will live up to his billing.

"It’s racing, but he deserves to be at that price, he is a good chance," Kuru said. "He looks on target with this prep so far, so I am pretty confident."

Kuru is also upbeat about the chances of Nedwin, who is on the second line of betting with the TAB at $2.70, but he highlighted his impost of 70kg as his biggest concern.

"Nedwin looks fit and he looks ready, but he has got to carry the weight," he said. "I think it is a strong enough field, but he is one of Paul’s, so I think he is a good chance."

Kuru also features prominently in betting markets with his two other mounts - The Mighty Spar in the SVS Starting Gates Hurdle (2800m) and Whiskey Tango in the Taumaranui Racing Club @ Te Rapa 29/7 Steeples (3900m).

Kuru has partnered the Mark Walker-trained The Mighty Spar once before and he believes a bright future is instore for the $2.30 favourite. "I rode him on the Great Northern Day last year. He gave me a lovely ride and he got beaten by Suliman who went on to win the Awapuni Hurdles," Kuru

"He ran second behind Verry Flash, who lines-up in the Waikato Hurdle, so he has got good form. "I am a bit gutted that we drew an outside barrier, but if he brings his form, he should be thereabouts.

"He is going to be a nice chance and I think he is going to be a nice jumper going forward."

Kuru will also reunite with the Bill Thurlow-trained Whiskey Tango after their runner-up result at Trentham last month, with bookmakers believing they can go one better on Saturday, installing them $1.90 favourites for the maiden steeplechase.

"Whiskey Tango is a lovely jumper," Kuru said. "I was lucky enough to ride him last start down at Trentham. He was just a bit green around Trentham, but he jumped very nicely. "I think he is a nice chance heading into Saturday."

While Kuru is looking forward to heading home, he won’t have long to hang around, having to head straight back to Auckland International Airport to head home for racing at Warrnambool on Sunday.

Kuru will have four rides at Warrnambool and rates Twin Spinner and Gunaluva as his two best chances.

"I am riding Twin Spinner, who was racing in New Zealand," he said.

"We will strike a heavy track down at Warrnambool, so that will suit him.

"I will ride Gunaluva in the Steeplechase. I think it looks a pretty even field, but he looks ideal for that race."

Kuru is enjoying his time across the Tasman, but admitted it took a while to settle into Australian racing.

"The time I have been here I have learnt the racing and the tracks," he said.

"I am starting to get on some better-quality horses in the right races. Things are going great at the moment." - SENZ Racing