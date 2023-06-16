FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ Trophy Tour

Friday, 16 June, 2023 - 15:49

Football fans will soon have an opportunity to see the original FIFA Women’s World Cup™.

The trophy will be in Åtepoti Dunedin from 22-25 June as part of the biggest tour in the history of the women’s tournament, covering all 32 participating nations and the nine host cities across Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand.

The tour began in Tokyo in February and will end in Wellington in mid-July, before the tournament begins on 20 July.

Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich says the trophy tour will be a key milestone as the city builds up to kick-off in the tournament.

"I know football fans across Åtepoti Dunedin will be excited to get a close-up look at the trophy, and - like me - can’t wait to see the action unfold on the pitch."

There are a range of events planned for the trophy tour, including an appearance at the Dunedin Midwinter Carnival, at the International Symposium of Adapted Physical Activity and a host of other places before its final stop at the annual Dunedin Polar Plunge.

Dunedin City Council Major and Premier Events Co-ordinator Amanda Dyer says a key part of the tour is a visit from FIFA Legend™ Kristine Lilly, a previous trophy winner.

"We are delighted to have Kristine be part of our events and inspire the next generation. She is a retired US Women’s National team member who played in five world cups and is the most capped player of all time (men and women) with 354 caps. She epitomises the trophy tour theme of Going Beyond™ and celebrating the global game."

"Tournament mascot Tazuni™, a little blue penguin, will also be at selected events spreading excitement and football flair amongst the community. There really will be something for everyone."

The schedule

Thursday 22 June

Mini Tournament/Skills day

12.30-2.30pm. Logan Park Artificial Turf

Fun skill sessions and football games for girls aged between 11-13. Open to spectators.

Girls High School Girls League Games

3.45-5pm. Logan Park Artificial Turf

Players in the Girls High School leagues will have the opportunity to have a picture taken with the trophy. Open to spectators.

-Please note: The trophy itself will only be at the Logan Park turf between 1.30pm-4.30pm.

Friday 23 June

Pop-up event

12.30-1.30pm. Otago Museum Reserve, 363 Great King Street

Come down to the Museum Reserve, take part in some fun football activity and get up close with the original trophy. Open to public.

A trip to the mall

3.30-5.30pm. Mall located at 211 George Street, Dunedin

Meet tournament mascot Tazuni™, a little blue penguin, and get your photo taken with the trophy. Open to public.

Saturday 24 June

Saturday Junior Football

9.15am-12.15pm. Kensington Oval

Meet FIFA Legend™ Kristine Lilly and tournament mascot Tazuni™, and get a photo with the trophy. Open to public.

Photo Opportunity

2.30-4pm

Edgar Centre

Get a photo with the original trophy. Open to public.

Dunedin Midwinter Carnival

6-9pm. First Church, Dunedin

Celebrate the winter solstice at this magical annual event, see the original trophy and meet FIFA Legend™ Kristine Lilly and tournament mascot Tazuni™, a little blue penguin. Ticketed event.

Sunday 25 June

International Symposium of Adapted Physical Activity Have a Go Day

10-11am. ‘Dunedin’ Stadium, Gate F

Led by the Halberg Foundation, this event will showcase a range of adapted sports including blind football, adapted football, powerchair football, and up to 10 other sports. Get up close and personal with the trophy and meet FIFA Legend™ Kristine Lilly. Participation and spectator opportunities for delegates, and whÄnau. Open to public.

Dunedin Polar Plunge

11.45am-1pm. St Clair Surf Life Saving Club, St Clair

Dress up, join in the celebrations, get your photo taken with the trophy ahead of the 12pm plunge, and snuggle up to Tazuni™ to get warm again. Gold coin koha. Open to public.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup™ original trophy then travels to Christchurch / Åtautahi.

For more information about how you can see the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, visit: https://www.dunedinnz.com/trophy-tour

To find out more about ticketing for Dunedin matches, visit https://www.dunedinnz.com/visit/dunedin-events/fifawwc2023