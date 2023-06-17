Belardo Boy back to winning form at Awapuni - SENZ Racing

Saturday, 17 June, 2023 - 18:03

Local trainer Lisa Latta was to the fore on her home track at Awapuni on Saturday with a winning treble that included capturing one of the feature races on the card, the King Of Comedy@Novara Park North Island Challenge Stakes (1400m) with Belardo Boy.

The powerfully built four-year-old had disappointed when finishing last at his previous start but Latta was prepared to forgive that effort.

"He just pulled his head off last time as he was a little too fresh and unfortunately Lily (Sutherland) just couldn’t hold him," Latta said.

"We went for a senior rider today with Jonathan Riddell and with the run under his belt, he settled a lot better and finished off very well."

Riddell positioned Belardo Boy nicely behind the pace and was given a saloon passage through against the rail on the point of the home turn.

Belardo By responded by dashing clear for a comfortable win as stablemate Make Time followed him home to provide Latta with the quinella.

"The good draw helped and Jonathan rode him very well," Latta said.

"He is nominated for the Winter Cup (Gr.3, 1600m) at Riccarton and that is one of his goals however, depending on what weight he gets, we might also have a look at the Opunake Cup (Listed, 1400m) before then.

"I also thought Make Time did a great job as he missed the kick and had to come from further back than I would have liked.

"Lily rode him well and he could go to the Winter Cup as well, as he also holds a nomination for the race."

Riddell was at again in the next race when he took a similar route home on the consistent performer Sacred Pearl who lodged a deserved win after minor placings at her two previous starts.

"She (Sacred Pearl) has really come of age lately and deserved that one," Latta said.

"She ran third at Trentham last time where the track was probably just too deep for her, but back at home and on a surface she enjoyed a little more she got the job done.

"It was 1600m this time, but I think she can get further so we might look at stepping her up as she is learning to relax and I think she is a handy horse in the making."

The Gr.3 Winning Edge Presentations 126h Winter Cup (1600m) will be run at Riccarton on August 5.