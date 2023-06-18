Enchanting Parliamentary win by northern raider - SENZ Racing

Sunday, 18 June, 2023 - 16:14

Cambridge mare Enchanted Elle has seen a fair stretch of the North Island over the last week, but that proved no concern at Awapuni on Saturday when she powered away to a decisive win in the New World Churton Park Parliamentary Handicap (2200m).

The daughter of Jakkalberry had placed at Ruakaka last weekend and trainer Shaun Phelan was keen to back her up at Awapuni, and his judgment proved spot on.

Apprentice jockey Toni Davies kept her charge handy to the speed throughout and the pair pounced on the turn where Enchanted Elle proved too classy for her rivals, dashing away to a 3-3/4 length victory.

"She really takes racing," Phelan said.

"She is a really good doer, so we thought backing her up was the best option. She is a good traveller as well. She is pretty robust.

"That was her first win for this prep, so hopefully she is in good form now."

The five-year-old mare appreciated the weight relief of Davies’ four-kilogram claim, and Phelan believes the Auckland apprentice has a bright future in the saddle.

"It was a pretty weak field and she was very well weighted (51kg) with the claim. She was carrying no weight and Toni seems like a very promising rider, she gave her a lovely ride," he said.

A return to Ruakaka for the Winter Championship Final next month is now on the cards for Enchanted Elle.

"She is in that race at Ruakaka and the Taumaranui Cup might be a nice race for her later on," he said.

Meanwhile, stablemate Hit The Road Jack is enjoying time in the paddock ahead of some looming stakes targets.

"We decided to give him 10 days off and freshen him up to try and aim for the Winter Cup (Gr.3, 1600m)," Phelan said.

"He is in that Ruakaka race as well. I’m not sure whether we go straight to the Winter Cup or have a go at that race as well. "It all depends on what weight he gets, he has crept up in the weights. We may just freshen him right up and have a go at the Opunake Cup (Listed, 1400m) into the Winter Cup."

Looking ahead to racing this coming week, Phelan will head to Pukekohe on Wednesday where he will have a couple of runners that will enjoy the rain-affected track conditions. "We will have a couple in on Wednesday that should be suited by the wet track - Ohiwa Sunset and Notabadbar," he said.

"We may head to Wanganui on Friday with Covenant, he went quite well there last start. He will either run there or Tauranga."