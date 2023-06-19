Dunedin welcomes opportunity to host WXV 1 rugby tournament

Monday, 19 June, 2023 - 16:15

Åtepoti Dunedin is buzzing at the opportunity to host international women’s rugby, following confirmation of three WXV 1 Test matches being staged here in October. The WXV 1 tournament will see three Tests involving the top six international women’s teams in the world played under the roof at Forsyth Barr Stadium with a standalone Test on Friday, October 27 followed by a double-header on Saturday, October 28.

The tournament draw is still to be announced, but the three Tests in Dunedin will feature England, France, and Wales, who will be joined by the top three sides from the Pacific Four Series, which will be contested in July between reigning World Cup champions the Black Ferns, Australia, USA, and Canada.

Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich says the tournament will cap off an action-packed calendar of international sport in the city, on the back of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ from late July and the Bledisloe Cup test between the All Blacks and Australia on August 5. "The Black Ferns’ performance at last year’s Rugby World Cup was electric and inspiring. Dunedin locals and visitors to the city will relish the opportunity to see the world’s best players and their rugby heroines up close. "Our fully enclosed Forsyth Barr Stadium is unrivalled in New Zealand. It offers a playing surface conducive to open, running rugby and helps create an atmosphere second to none. Furthermore, the whole city comes alive when international sport comes to town. We look forward to welcoming all the teams and putting on the warm, southern hospitality we’re renowned for," Mr Radich says. Dunedin Venues CEO Terry Davies says Forsyth Barr Stadium is the ideal venue for the tournament.

"It will be terrific to be part of the inaugural WXV 1 tournament and a fantastic opportunity for southern fans to witness another quality international rugby competition under the roof. We are honoured to be part of World Rugby’s strategy to grow the game," Mr Davies says. NZ Rugby Deputy Chair and former Black Ferns captain Dame Farah Palmer says, "Fans across the world are going to be watching WXV 1 and watching Aotearoa and it’s an absolute privilege to have talented wÄhine from the top six teams in the world playing across our country. Last year’s Rugby World Cup gave New Zealanders a taste of how thrilling and exciting the women’s game is, and now we have the chance to showcase these world class athletes across our country.

"We hope to see fans re-ignite the passion they showed for rugby and women’s sport during the Rugby World Cup and to re-create the unique and exciting atmosphere that captured the imagination of the rugby world. "It is a huge year for our Black Ferns with the O’Reilly Cup and Pacific Four Series, and the massive goal of qualifying for the inaugural WXV 1 Tournament, which would allow them to return home to play in front of their whanau and fans on home soil," Dame Farah says.