Foxbridge Plate in the crosshairs for Johny Johny

Monday, 19 June, 2023 - 17:41

Stakes targets now await Cambridge sprinter Johny Johny following his dominant victory at Te Rapa last Saturday.

Under driving rain, the son of Charm Spirit was positive out of the gates and quickly opened up several lengths on his rivals, which he sustained throughout, eventually running out a 3-3/4 length victor of the Mike Stent Decorators Sprint (1200m).

It was the five-year-old gelding’s third win from four starts this preparation and trainers Tim and Margaret Carter were full of praise for their four-kilogram claiming apprentice Jim Chung, who is currently on loan to Mike Breslin in Palmerston North.

"Jessica (Allen, jockey) went on holiday, so we had to look around. We thought we would be topweight, so we thought we better grab a four-kilo claimer and Jim is our apprentice," Carter said.

"We thought he was riding well so we got him up from Mike Breslin.

"I thought Jim rode him well. He got him in a nice rhythm and that is the secret with the horse.

"As long as you don’t push the button too early on him, he is good, but he pushes his own button by the look of him."

The winner of last year’s Listed Power Turf Sprint (1200m) is now enjoying a freshen-up in preparation for some looming stakes assignments, including the Gr.2 Waikato Stud Foxbridge Plate (1200m) at Te Rapa on August 26.

"We are going to give him a couple of weeks off and then test the waters and have a go at the Foxbridge with him," Carter said.

"I think we will set him for the decent sprints over summer. We have found out he is better worked off the track and just the odd bit of fast work on the track, so we will continue with that."

Carter is also excited about the spring prospects of stablemate Pukana, who was scratched from racing at Te Rapa due to the inclement conditions.

"We have got high hopes for Pukana," he said. "We had to scratch him on Saturday because the track turned to custard. "He has got real ability. He is by Tivaci and has had two starts for two fourths. His last start was a huge run by the horse. We are going to wait until we find the right track with him."

On Wednesday, the Carters will head north to Pukekohe where Etienne, a close relation to their former Group One performer Battle Time, will make their debut in the NZB Airfreight 1400.

"He is owned by Alan Hayward who raced Battle Time and Farm Boy with us, and Etienne is out of a full-sister to Battle Time," Carter said.

"We are not sure how he will go on the heavy track, but he has performed really well at the trials. "He should go a nice race, but he is probably going to be better as a four-year-old."