Logan farewells Saltcoats

Wednesday, 21 June, 2023 - 17:45

Samantha Logan always knew Saltcoats would be in her care for just a short time, so she made sure to enjoy every moment.

The son of Ardrossan had three starts for the Cambridge conditioner and recorded one of her career highlights when taking out the Listed Auckland Futurity Stakes (1400m) at Pukekohe last month.

The victory added to his placing in the Listed Waikato Equine Veterinary Centre 2YO Stakes (1200m) and Logan is now looking forward to watching him continue his racing career in Sydney, where he has joined Champion trainer Chris Waller’s barn.

"We knew from the start that he would be going to Aussie at some point and we were more than happy to get the chance with him while we did," Logan said.

"It was a good moment to win the Auckland Futurity and it was good for Ardrossan to have three stakes winners from nine runners.

"I think he is going to have a smart future over there."

Logan was thrilled to get the stakes result for owner Lib Petagna and she has enjoyed continuing her association with the Elsdon Park principal through pre-training.

"We have pre-trained seven individual horses for him (Petagna). We have more young stock that we are taking through the same process and then they will decide where they go from there," Logan said.

"They have been really supportive, and I am looking forward to building on that partnership with them."

Logan has also farewelled Super Love Dragon from her barn and said she is currently in a rebuilding phase as she turns her focus toward younger horses.

"I am just building up at the moment. Super Love Dragon, who I had a lot of time for, is off to Hong Kong as well," she said.

"We are concentrating on doing pre-training and ready-to-run prep where we used to be mainly focussed on training.

"We have five ready-to-runners that are all going through Riversley Park’s draft, which we are doing for Sam (Beatson).

"We are trying to build up good relationships and get nice horses through people that have access to them, like Sam and Lib."

Meanwhile, Logan will head south to Woodville on Sunday with pet project Flyingwithoutwings who will contest the Woodville Service Centre Open Steeplechase (4000m).

It is a return to Logan’s routes, with the Waikato horsewoman having kickstarted her training career with jumpers.

"We got our start through jumpers and have won the Pakuranga Hunt Cup. It is a different kettle of fish to the two-year-olds," she said.

"He (Flyingwithoutwings) is a bit of fun for myself and Nick Downs, we own him now.

"Ability-wise, this guy is right up there but he did have an injury last year, so we are just taking him race-by-race and keep him happy and sound.

"I think he will definitely need the run on Sunday but he is a good jumper and we are just having a bit of fun and variety in the stable.

"The dream is to get to Riccarton, but we will take each race as it comes."