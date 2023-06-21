Tapper adds to Forsman’s Melbourne arsenal

Wednesday, 21 June, 2023 - 17:48

Stakes performer Redmond will add further firepower to Andrew Forsman’s Macedon Lodge team this week, but whether he will arrive in time to race at Caulfield on Saturday is still up in the air.

The three-year-old gelding is still in New Zealand awaiting his flight across the Tasman and a decision won’t be made on his weekend plans until he reaches Australian shores in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"He was booked to go over there at 6am this (Wednesday) morning but that has been put back until midnight. Provided he pulls up okay after the trip he will be starting," said former trainer and part-owner Bruce Tapper.

The son of Ghibellines has performed well in his homeland, winning four and placing in three of his 10 starts, including runner-up results in the Listed Champagne Stakes (1200m) and Gr.3 Barneswood Farm Stakes (1400m).

Australia has been at the back of Tapper’s mind for some time with his talented gelding, but his decision was made up following his win at Wingatui last start for trainer Terry Kennedy.

"We had been talking about it, but the decision was made after Wingatui. He had been in work for just under two months after a spell, so Terry Kennedy did a really good job," Tapper said.

The Timaru horseman has admired Forsman’s horsemanship from afar, and with his record across the Tasman and the recent addition of Robert Dennis as his assistant trainer in Cambridge, it was a natural fit to send Redmond to the now trans-Tasman trainer.

"I have always held Andrew and Murray Baker in high esteem, and when I found out Robert Dennis was joining Andrew (as assistant trainer) that made up my mind," Tapper said.

"We will just see how he goes and I will leave the planning up to Andrew, he is way more experienced than me at this stuff."

Tapper is eager to see how his homebred performs in Melbourne, with the fate of a couple of his other runners, including Group Three winner Speciality, hinging on the outcome.

Specialty beat his stablemate to take out last year’s Barneswood Farm Stakes before going on to win the Listed Dunedin Guineas (1500m) and finish runner-up in the Listed Southland Guineas (1600m).

"Specialty has been back in work for just under a month and all going well with Redmond, Specialty will head the same way over to Melbourne," Tapper said. "He is a pretty good horse and if Redmond can measure up over there, I am sure Specialty can as well.

"I would also look at sending (last start winner) Rhonda Wood over.

"We will be waiting anxiously to see if he (Redmond) starts and see how he measures up."