Hundred days until thousands descend on Adelaide for festival of fitness

Friday, 23 June, 2023 - 09:33

The 100-day countdown is on to the 2023 Australian Masters Games, a multisport festival featuring more than 50 sports, 10,000 competitors and their friends and families from around the world, and a program of entertainment, concerts and events to celebrate all things active from October 7-14.

This year the Australian Masters Games has added several new sports to the program for the first time, including Pickleball, Walking Football, and soon to be added Indoor Interactive Cycling aimed at attracting a diverse range of participants.

Australian Masters Games General Manager Jane Woodlands-Thompson said events would be held across Adelaide, Victor Harbor, the Adelaide Hills and Barossa Valley, ensuring participants and their families and friends could experience all the state had to offer.

"With 100 days to go, we’re seeing registrations from every Australian state and from our sporting neighbours in New Zealand, Japan, the US, Singapore and India," Ms Woodlands-Thompson said.

"For many this is a chance to renew sporting rivalries and reach for that ever-possible PB, and for others it’s a chance to get together with old mates for a game of netball or hockey, or just to set a goal to get fitter and healthier as we head towards October.

"We have a new schedule making to possible for competitors to enter multiple events and we’re looking forward to providing a week of more than just the thrill of the sporting challenge - with concerts, social activities, a Foreshore Fiesta and day trip and tourism opportunities ready to go."

There are no sporting qualification standards for entry into the Australian Masters Games, ensuring events are accessible for all.

The State Government, through the South Australian Tourism Commission, is proud to be hosting the 19th Australian Masters Games in Adelaide and South Australia for the eighth time in the Games’ 38- year history.

South Australian Minister for Sport, Recreation and Racing Katrine Hildyard, said South Australia would once again be the epicentre of national sport in October, thanks to the Australian Masters Games.

"The countdown is on, with 100 days to go before South Australia again shows how passionate we are about sport and about having a go, whether you’re over 30 living your best life, a former Olympian or putting together a team of mates to participate," Ms Hildyard said.

"The Australian Masters Games keeps people active and involved in sport and recreation and all of the benefits that brings. Having enthusiastically participated in previous games, I am sure that these Games will provide a brilliant way to be physically active, the Games will also provide an avenue to socially connect and have a whole lot of fun. Thank you so much to Jane and all at the Masters Games for organising what is going to be an outstanding event."

"We’ve had so many huge sporting events right here in SA and will next month host the FIFA Women’s World Cup; now we’re bringing together thousands more sporting enthusiasts with the Australian Masters Games," Ms Hildyard said.

Festival Plaza, in the heart of Adelaide’s Riverbank Precinct, will host the Games Village, SkyCity Village, where competitors and supporters will flock to eat, drink and celebrate the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, nightly entertainment and social events, along with hosting participant services.