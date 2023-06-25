Hailey scores first win - Loveracing.NZ

Sunday, 25 June, 2023 - 13:28

Having ridden bareback on the East Coast since he was a child, Ngakau Hailey has always felt at home on the back of a horse, and he is enjoying turning that passion into a career.

The 16-year-old apprentice jockey is in his first season of riding and he is already making a positive impression on trainers, which was furthered at Cambridge on Saturday when he recorded his first raceday victory aboard Chattahoochee in the Super Liquor Greerton Maiden (1550m).

The win was made even sweeter by the fact Hailey achieved the milestone for his employer Debbie Sweeney, and there was no one prouder on track than the Te Awamutu horsewoman.

"It was pretty special," Sweeney said. "My Poppa died on Tuesday and Ngakau’s uncle died yesterday (Saturday), so it was nice for everyone for Ngakau to get his first winner.

"He sits on them nicely and has been riding really well. Hopefully I can find a few faster ones for him to ride now."

Hailey was over the moon with the win, and he said he was confident a long way out on Saturday.

"It was great to finally get that first win," he said.

"He jumped nice, I got him to relax, and he gave me a beautiful feeling the whole way. It was a great experience."

Born and initially raised on the East Coast of the North Island, Hailey has been riding horses since before he can remember and he said he has always had a love for the animal. "I was born in Te Puia Springs, about an hour from Gisborne," he said.

"On the Coast we would just jump on them (horses) and go into the Bush. I used to do horse sports and I have been bareback riding since I was a baby."

Hailey enjoyed his idyllic childhood, but soon had to adjust to city life where other sports took precedence over horses for a couple of years.

"We moved to Hamilton when I was eight and I stopped riding for a little bit, I was only riding every now and again," he said. Rugby league, touch and boxing became his new loves, however, a chance encounter with trackwork riding rearranged his priorities, and he became intent on a career in the saddle.

"Before I wanted to be a jockey, I wanted to be an NRL player, but I never grew," he said.

"I was hooker, my Club was Hamilton City Tigers and I played for Waikato Maori and Waikato District. "One day I went up to Pokeno with one of my uncles and I tried trackwork riding and I fell in love.

"I then went out to Shelley Wright’s at Ngaruawahia and I started riding on the farm out there to get some experience and I got my first job with Debbie Sweeney.

"As soon as I got a taste with a trial ride, I had to give it (other sport) up. But I am absolutely loving riding and I am looking forward to riding more winners."