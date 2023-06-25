Kiwis chasing five titles on last day of World shears champs - Shearing Sports NZ

Sunday, 25 June, 2023 - 16:12

First time World Championships New Zealand team member Leon Samuels hearing in the 2023 Golden Shears World Shearing and Woolhandling Championships machine shearing heats. He qualified for the semi-finals being shorn tonight New Zealand time. All finals will be contested a few hours later. Photo / SSNZ

Kiwis chasing five titles on last day of World shears champs

New Zealand goes into the last day of the 2023 Golden Shears World Shearing and Woolhandling Championships at the Royal Highland Show in Scotland with chances of winning five of the six titles.

The six-strong Wools of New Zealand Shearing Sports New Zealand team performances are headed by the ongoing defence of the blades titles won four years ago in France with Allan Oldfield, of Lower Hutt and from Geraldine, and Tony Dobbs, of Fairlie, qualifying in first and third places respectively for the Individual semi-finals, and consequently also for the teams final.

Leon Samuels, of Roxburgh, and Rowland Smith, of Maraekakaho, have qualified in the top 12 for the semi-finals of the machine shearing, and consequently are also into their teams final.

Rookie international Ngaio Hanson, of Eketahuna, has qualified in second place for the Individual woolhandling championship, but she and teammate Candy Hiri, of Gore, have missed out on a defence of the teams title won by Sheree Alabaster and Pagan Karauria in France in 2019.

Also into the top nine in the woolhandling is Cook Islands team member Keryn Herbert, of Te Kuiti, who won a teams title for New Zealand with Alabaster in Wales in 2010.

But there’ve been mixed results, during the three days so far, with only Samuels reaching a Royal Highland Show Open final, with sixth place in the machines event won by Welsh shearer Richard Jones, who is now heading for a cleansweep of titles at the 2019 and 2023 championships, having won the French All-Nations and World titles and is into the semi-finals for title defence.

The Royal Highland Show Open blades final provided an upset win for Ireland team member James Hopkins, and the Royal Highland Show Open woolhandling title was won by England team member Hilary Bond-Harding, who targeting regain the World title she won in Ireland in 2014.

New Zealand-based Scottish shearer Gavin Mutch, who farms near Dannevirke, was third in the show’s machine shearing Open final, but last year missed selection in Scotland’s World championships team, after being an Individual event finalist six times in the seven other World championships’ since 2005.

The programme for the fourth and final day of the 19th Golden Shears World Shearing and Woolhandling Championships at the Royal Highland Show today (livestreamed at https://www.royalhighlandshow.org/rhs-tv/:

7am (6pm) Golden Shears World Championships blade shearing semi-finals.

7.45am (6.45pm) Golden Shearers World Championships woolhandling semi-finals.

8.45am (7.45pm) Golden Shears World Championships machine shearing semi-finals.

10am (9pm) Golden Shears World Championships blade shearing teams FINAL.

11am (10pm) Golden Shears World Championships woolhandling teams FINAL.

Midday (11pm) Golden Shears World Championships machine shearing teams FINAL.

1pm (Midnight) Golden Shears World Championships blade shearing individual FINAL.

2pm (1am) Golden Shears World Championships woolhandling individual FINAL.

3pm (2am) Golden Shears World Championships machine shearing individual FINAL.

4pm (3am) Presentations.