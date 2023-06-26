'TAB becomes official FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 supporter for NZ'

Monday, 26 June, 2023 - 12:49

Iconic New Zealand betting organisation TAB has announced today it has signed on as an Official FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ Supporter for New Zealand at this year's tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

The announcement continues TAB's long and proud history of supporting New Zealand sport, with more than 20 years improving the odds for New Zealand football, and millions of dollars every year invested back into grassroots and competitive Kiwi sport.

FIFA Head of Partnership Development, Luis Rodriguez, said TAB will support various FIFA Women’s World Cup activities across Aotearoa New Zealand, helping to drive engagement and interest across the country.

"We are pleased to welcome TAB to our expanding family of supporters and sponsors for this year’s ground-breaking FIFA Women’s World Cup," he said. "Hosting the world’s biggest women’s sporting event provides an excellent platform to engage football and sports fans across Aotearoa New Zealand, and with TAB having significant plans in this space before and during the tournament, we welcome their support in generating even more hype in one of our host countries."

TAB Chief Marketing and Customer Officer Jodi Williams welcomed the agreement and said it was the perfect fit for TAB.

"We’ve always backed women's sport and New Zealand football, and we are thrilled to be the Official Betting Supporter for New Zealand of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™," Williams said.

"This year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ - the largest women’s sporting event in the world - is proof that for many, football is life. This tournament has the potential to turbocharge women’s football in New Zealand, by bringing the world to Aotearoa, growing the local football community, and making football more accessible for all."

TAB will be seen as an Official Supporter at the New Zealand venues for this year's tournament - Eden Park, Waikato Stadium, Wellington Regional Stadium and Dunedin Stadium.

"We’ve always been focused on nurturing the future of sport, with more than $12m going back to sport in New Zealand last year thanks to Kiwis betting with TAB," Jodi Williams said.

"With that in mind, and with the potential of the tournament to generate massive growth in participation for women's football in New Zealand, it was a natural fit for TAB to be an Official Supporter for New Zealand of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

"It also means that with every bet, no matter what, New Zealand sport wins. Regardless of the scoreboard and regardless of which team wins, every bet with TAB adds to the huge contribution TAB makes to New Zealand sports every year."