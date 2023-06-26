Cooper loving Kiwi life - LOVERACING.NZ

Monday, 26 June, 2023 - 16:40

Donovan Cooper may have only been in New Zealand for a little over six months, but it’s already become home for the expat South African.

The 23-year-old apprentice was lured to New Zealand by fellow expat Donavan Mansour, who runs the jockey academy at Byerley Park, and Cooper said the move is the best decision he has made.

He was introduced to horses through a childhood friend in South Africa and a memorable day in a showjumping arena instigated his path to become a jockey. "I got into horse racing when I was about 16," Cooper said.

"I went to a showjumping ring with one of my friends who had an off the track thoroughbred. It bolted on me in the arena and I got a big adrenaline rush.

"They said I would be suited to being a jockey and a couple of months later I tried trackwork and I absolutely loved it."

A reformed wild child, Cooper said he followed a path to be a jockey in his homeland, but it didn’t work out, and he is savouring his second bite at the cherry of following his chosen vocation in New Zealand.

"I went to the South African (Jockey) Academy, but unfortunately things didn’t work out there," Cooper said.

"I messed things up in South Africa and I regret it a lot because I was very immature when I was younger. "I carried on working in the industry for a couple of years and then I got a lucky break with a trainer which opened up a lot of doors for me.

"I was looking for an apprenticeship and I got a call from Donavan Mansour saying my name had been put forward to become a new apprentice in the new academy that he was setting up in New Zealand.

"I had a couple of talks with him, which went really well. I got accepted, which was a really exciting experience.

"It took a couple of months to get my visa and when I stepped foot on the plane it was the best thing I have done in my life because I knew I got a second chance at doing what I love."

Cooper admitted it took a little while to settle in, but he has been loving his time in New Zealand.

"I arrived on the 4th of November last year and I am absolutely loving it - the culture and the people. It is a lot different to back home, but it is so scenic, and everything out here is so amazing.

"I have come out of my shell and I have been enjoying everything. The people here are very friendly."

Cooper’s New Zealand experience was further enhanced at Cambridge on Saturday when he recorded his first raceday win aboard the Lou Te Keeti-trained Electric Time in the Gartshores Construction 1550.

"It was absolutely amazing to get that win," he said. Cooper is one of two apprentices under Mansour’s care at the academy, and he said he has learnt a lot under his tutelage.

"The programme they are running is fantastic and I have learnt a lot since I have been here," he said.

"At the moment there is just two of us (apprentices), myself and Triston Moodley. They have also got the level 1 and level 2 students. "I think they are doing something amazing in getting more people into the industry."

Cooper said he is kept busy with the academy, and he has enjoyed working with a number of trainers, both at Byerley Park and further afield.

"With the academy, we train every day of the week except for Saturdays and Sundays. We are signed up for F45 every night. We don’t put on any muscle with it, but it helps keep our fitness up," he said.

"We preview and review races and talk about what we need to work on. We always contact trainers a day or two after the race and go through our reviews and ask to be kept in-mind for future races.

"I have mainly been working with Peter Williams and I have recently been working with Jenna Mahoney. I do some work with Tony Pike at Cambridge, but I have been focussing on the Forsman yard because they are giving me a chance and I love getting to know the horses that I ride.

"It is a really well-run programme and I absolutely enjoy it."

Cooper has also benefited from the wisdom of former South African champion jockey Warren Kennedy, who has been enjoying plenty of success in New Zealand.

"I see Warren at Peter’s quite a lot and he has given me a lot of help and guidance," he said.

Cooper is already hooked on Kiwi life and envisions his future in New Zealand.

"I definitely plan on staying," he said. "I am going to work toward residency and citizenship. I plan on being here for the long run." - LOVERACING.NZ News Desk