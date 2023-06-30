Regan Donnison appointed General Manager of Matamata RC

Friday, 30 June, 2023 - 15:11

Well-respected racing industry identity Regan Donnison has been appointed General Manager of the Matamata Racing Club.

For the past decade Donnison has been a member of the New Zealand Bloodstock sales team. For a similar period prior to that he was a trainer based at Matamata, during which time he also served four years as a committee member of the MRC.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at New Zealand Bloodstock and I’ll always be grateful to the Vela family, Andrew Seabrook and all my colleagues of the past decade for the opportunity to work and learn in such a dynamic environment," 42-year-old Donnison said.

"This is a new chapter in my career, however, and with the full support of my wife Tori I’m ready for the next challenge, which will enable me to reconnect directly with the racing side of the industry in a familiar setting."

Donnison is looking forward to re-engaging with the community he grew up in as a member of a family with a long history in thoroughbred racing.

"Being a born and bred Matamata boy, I’m excited at my appointment at what I have always regarded as my club," he said. "My grandparents, Eric and Nola Hopson, were successful owner-breeders over many years and that connection to racing continued through my parents Peter and Joan.

"I’m very much looking forward to taking up a key role with a club that has long been recognised as an industry leader, especially at such an exciting period of change.

"I’ve also been very encouraged by the response of the many people I respect who have made contact with me in the short time since my appointment became public." The Matamata Racing Club comprises an extensive training operation, which includes some 700 horses utilising the facilities month by month, onsite stabling for more than 200 horses and an annual racing schedule ranging from the Gr. 2 Matamata Breeders’ Stakes meeting to regular Industry racedays.

"Regan’s appointment comes at the end of an extensive search for the right person," MRC Chair Mike Lissington said. "The board of the club is confident we have now found that person and we’re thrilled to have someone of Regan’s calibre take up a lead role with the Matamata Racing Club.

"While he has obvious local knowledge and understanding, his time with New Zealand Bloodstock and exposure to the wider industry provides a level of experience which will also prove valuable.

"The New Zealand racing industry has been reinvigorated with significant stakes increases and other positive initiatives off the back of the Entain/TAB joint venture. "Last year the MRC made a strategic move with the purchase of a neighbouring property and the club will continue to play its part as a major racing and training venue as well as being a significant supplier to the national racehorse pool."

Donnison will commence as General Manager of the MRC on the first day of the new season, August 1.