Local pair impress at Ruakaka - Loveracing.NZ

As far as dress rehearsals go, local two-year-olds Whiskey Lies and Dancing Dream couldn’t have been more impressive as they prepare for the upcoming Gr.3 Northland Breeders’ Stakes (1200m) at Ruakaka next month.

The Ken Rae and Krystal Williams-trained duo produced the quinella in Saturday’s Northland Business Systems 2YO (1100m) with Embellish colt Whiskey Lies just gaining the upper hand over a game Dancing Dream after they and third placegetter Tonia’s Dragon waged war over the final 300m.

Whiskey Lies and rider Jasmine Fawcett made good use of their inside barrier (1) to lead at a steady clip from Tonia’s Dragon, with Dancing Dream back in fourth.

Whiskey Lies looked beaten at the 200m as Dancing Dream surged to the lead, however he fought back bravely to snatch victory by a head from his stablemate, who lost no admirers in defeat.

While Rae was delighted with the quinella he had expected the result to be reversed leading into the race, despite Whiskey Lies having won in similar fashion at his last start.

"I thought Dancing Dream was our best chance as she is more forward than the other guy (Whiskey Lies)," Rae said.

"He hasn’t’ shown that sought of fight in his trackwork at all, so he must save himself for raceday.

"He has made a liar of me twice now as he did the same thing last time.

"If you had asked me what the result was going to be with 300m to go I would have said the filly wins and he might hold on for fourth, so they can prove you wrong at any time."

Rae will now aim the pair at the Northland Breeders’ Stakes where he is also likely to run classy filly Illicit Dreams, who took out the Listed Champagne Stakes (1200m) at Riccarton at her last start.

"I’ve got a nice problem to have as we might have three runners in the Breeders’ Stakes, with these two and Illicit Dreams," he said.

"She (Illicit Dreams) has been in the paddock since Riccarton as we wanted to freshen her up before having a crack at that race.

"We will just see how they progress as I still don’t think Whiskey Lies is quite there mentally, but if he keeps improving, he deserves his chance."

Bred by the Hawkins family under their Llanhennock Trust banner, Whiskey Lies is raced by Northland locals Mel Barratt and Ms Tania Patterson, after Barratt purchased him for $12,000 out of the Wentwood Grange draft during the Book 2 New Zealand Bloodstock National Yearling Sale in 2022.